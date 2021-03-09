Time for the next 'new normal'?

Everybody's talking about the new normal: A popular assumption that in a post-Covid world, humanity will choose to socialise less, shop only online, distance learn, stay and work and consume media from home, instead of out there in the real world.

Well, at VWV we have a different view.Early hunter-gatherers worked in groups or clans because they needed each other to bring down large animals. The next stage saw people initially settling down in villages, then towns and finally cities because group dynamics dictate that people are happier, safer and more secure when they’re physically close to each other. Restaurants and bars exist because people want to eat and socialise together, not individually or just with their families. Sporting events and music concerts and political rallies only exist because when people gather in large groups something special happens: we acknowledge and encourage and motivate and inspire each other, which, in turn, inspires others to support our team or artist or political party. There is absolutely no reason to think that once the danger is over, any of this will change.No, it’s difficult to imagine this while we huddle at home under lockdowns but when the dust settles the new normal will look very much like the old normal.Ricardo Semmler gained fame in 2003 with a best-selling book called The Seven-Day Weekend, which described his Brazilian company’s ground-breaking success with a work-from-home-at-you-own-pace-and-in-your-own-time model. After an initial flurry of excitement, almost all who tried it went back to the office.The CEO of a Fortune 500 company had this to say on CNN: “Work from home will allow us to get through this. Work from work will take us back to prosperity.”And the same will happen in the world of meetings and events: virtual and hybrid events will allow us to get through this and face-to-face events will take us back to reality.The question is: when?Shopping centres are seething with people. Restaurants are busy. Taxis are full. You can hardly get a seat on a plane on certain routes. And the rate of infections is dropping.So, why are we still facing draconian restrictions on events? Massive conference halls designed for thousands of delegates can only accommodate 100, even after the latest announcement of Level 1. Stadia that can hold 10s of 1000s for sporting or entertainment events (and which are essentially outdoor venues) remain closed. You could put 12,000 people in the FNB Stadium with every fourth seat occupied and every second row vacant, and every one of them would be safer than in their local supermarket.Even if the government is concerned that the events industry might be irresponsible (unlikely), can it seriously imagine that the corporate megabrands, with serious reputations to protect, would break the rules or permit the industry to do so? That brands of all shapes and sizes would be unable or unwilling to ensure that their own events are policed appropriately?The truth is, the path back to normal will be paved with a number of milestones, and it’s time to step forward onto the next one.Time for logic and fairness to prevail.Time to start treating major corporates and brands with the respect they deserve.Time to put hundreds of thousands of people in the meetings and events industry back to work.