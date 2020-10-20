Live expo to demonstrate best practice and safety protocols; restart the exhibitions and events industry

The exhibitions and events industry was given a lifeline with the announcement by the South African government that the country was moving to alert Level 1 of the Risk Adjusted Approach on 21 September 2020. Events could now take place under certain restrictions with a 50% capacity allowed in venues, up to a maximum number of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.