Celebrating 10 years of extraordinary creativity within sport

How do you celebrate business resilience and exceptional creativity within the sports industry in a time of global uncertainty? That was the starting point when looking at how to transform the 2020 Hollard Sport Industry Awards on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, which put a stop to all public participation sporting events. These awards are also celebrating their 10th year: 10 years that have seen some of the most incredible sporting moments in South Africa's history and some of our most phenomenal sporting campaigns.