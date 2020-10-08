Celebrating 10 years of extraordinary creativity within sport

How do you celebrate business resilience and exceptional creativity within the sports industry in a time of global uncertainty? That was the starting point when looking at how to transform the 2020 Hollard Sport Industry Awards on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, which put a stop to all public participation sporting events. These awards are also celebrating their 10th year: 10 years that have seen some of the most incredible sporting moments in South Africa's history and some of our most phenomenal sporting campaigns.
Image credit: Sport Industry Awards
Each year brings new opportunities and despite the curveballs thrown by 2020, this year’s Hollard Sports Industry Awards will celebrate this important milestone virtually on 12 November.
Submissions for the awards that acknowledge the leaders and trailblazers within the business of sport are now open for work done between 1 August 2019 and 31 August 2020. Submissions close on Thursday, 15 October 2020.
“We look forward to celebrating the people who make these amazing, impactful campaigns and events come to life, once again. After what can only be described as a turbulent time within both the marketing and sports arenas, we will be recognising the immense effort, creativity and talent behind sports campaigns, events and sponsorships over the last year. We love to support this industry, as it resonates with our purpose of enabling better futures – not only for the sports industry itself, but for communities and the country at large,” says Heidi Brauer, chief marketing officer at Hollard.
This year’s awards will be part of a full-scale virtual conference into the global business of sport, which will feature insight into industry best practice and enable delegates to hear from some of Mzansi and the world’s best sports marketers as they reflect on a turbulent 2020.
A further three categories in this year’s awards includes Leadership in Sport Business, Sport Industry Personality of the Year and Sportsperson Lifetime Community Award. These categories see the industry itself nominate their colleagues and peers to recognise their inspirational and effective leadership, their ability to create a lasting impact on development within the sports industry as well as raising the profile of the industry as a whole.
All qualifying submissions will be reviewed by a judging panel consisting of 14 experts within the sport and marketing space, before being announced at the virtual awards ceremony on 12 November.
For more information about each category click: here
Hollard is South Africa's largest privately-owned insurance group and provides provides short-term and life insurance as well as investment products to a diverse customer base, including individual consumers, commercial entities and corporate clients. Our purpose is to enable more people to create and secure a better future.
