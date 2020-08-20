Cape Business Centre launches virtual/flexi office and conferencing solutions in the V&A Waterfront

The iconic Cape Business Centre now offers exclusive virtual/flexi office solutions in the business hub of the V&A Waterfront Harbour. Complement your business with a prestigious corporate infrastructure and blue-chip amenities with customisable packages on offer.



Prominently situated on the water’s edge of the V&A Waterfront Cruise Terminal, Cape Business Centre provides a prestigious corporate infrastructure with exemplary



Members have access to elegantly furnished private and shared executive offices including world-class





The virtual/flexi office solution provides your business a bespoke V&A Waterfront business address and exclusive access to premium amenities at preferential rates, which include, but are not limited to, a personalised business telephone line, telephone answering and forwarding services, professional receptionist and displayed business naming rights.



Our first-class conferencing facilities include an auditorium, executive boardroom and consulting rooms, which are all fitted with state-of-the-art Clevertouch™ technology. These locales are ideal for meetings, presentations, reporting, virtual meetings and collaboration sessions.



The aforesaid facilities include support from our professional event coordinators who ensure a professional and unique conferencing experience – this includes access to our on-site catering café.



Our opulent, open-plan balcony overlooks docked cruise liners and cargo ships on the magnificent Cape Town Harbour, affording members and guests with an unparalleled experience for networking and unwinding. Our on-site café provides a selection of freshly prepared light lunches and an assortment of hot and cold refreshments for your convenience.





Recent global events have brought about a rapid transformation in business operations and this has given rise to the need for alternative office solutions. Businesses are substituting their traditional corporate office spaces for more flexible solutions without compromising on quality and convenience.



Cape Business Centre offers industry leading office and conferencing solutions to firms of all sizes, with value-added services for our members and their partners. Our members have the opportunity to acquire industry leading marketing, legal, financial and auxiliary services from our professional business network.



Limited membership available – book your exclusive tour today!



+27 21 207 0400 | az.oc.cbepac@ofni | www.capebc.co.za



For membership brochure,



Prominently situated on the water’s edge of the V&A Waterfront Cruise Terminal, Cape Business Centre provides a prestigious corporate infrastructure with exemplary virtual/flexi office solutions to complement your business. We have created a premium business hub where we connect a community of like-minded business leaders and industry leading professionals.Members have access to elegantly furnished private and shared executive offices including world-class conferencing facilities and value-added services; our virtual/flexi packages can be customised according to your business’s preference to provide the complete office solution.The virtual/flexi office solution provides your business a bespoke V&A Waterfront business address and exclusive access to premium amenities at preferential rates, which include, but are not limited to, a personalised business telephone line, telephone answering and forwarding services, professional receptionist and displayed business naming rights.Our first-class conferencing facilities include an auditorium, executive boardroom and consulting rooms, which are all fitted with state-of-the-art Clevertouch™ technology. These locales are ideal for meetings, presentations, reporting, virtual meetings and collaboration sessions.The aforesaid facilities include support from our professional event coordinators who ensure a professional and unique conferencing experience – this includes access to our on-site catering café.Our opulent, open-plan balcony overlooks docked cruise liners and cargo ships on the magnificent Cape Town Harbour, affording members and guests with an unparalleled experience for networking and unwinding. Our on-site café provides a selection of freshly prepared light lunches and an assortment of hot and cold refreshments for your convenience.Recent global events have brought about a rapid transformation in business operations and this has given rise to the need for alternative office solutions. Businesses are substituting their traditional corporate office spaces for more flexible solutions without compromising on quality and convenience.Cape Business Centre offers industry leading office and conferencing solutions to firms of all sizes, with value-added services for our members and their partners. Our members have the opportunity to acquire industry leading marketing, legal, financial and auxiliary services from our professional business network.+27 21 207 0400 |For membership brochure, click here