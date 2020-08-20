Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Cape Business Centre launches virtual/flexi office and conferencing solutions in the V&A Waterfront

20 Aug 2020
Issued by: Cape Business Centre
The iconic Cape Business Centre now offers exclusive virtual/flexi office solutions in the business hub of the V&A Waterfront Harbour. Complement your business with a prestigious corporate infrastructure and blue-chip amenities with customisable packages on offer.

Prominently situated on the water’s edge of the V&A Waterfront Cruise Terminal, Cape Business Centre provides a prestigious corporate infrastructure with exemplary virtual/flexi office solutions to complement your business. We have created a premium business hub where we connect a community of like-minded business leaders and industry leading professionals.

Members have access to elegantly furnished private and shared executive offices including world-class conferencing facilities and value-added services; our virtual/flexi packages can be customised according to your business’s preference to provide the complete office solution.


The virtual/flexi office solution provides your business a bespoke V&A Waterfront business address and exclusive access to premium amenities at preferential rates, which include, but are not limited to, a personalised business telephone line, telephone answering and forwarding services, professional receptionist and displayed business naming rights.

Our first-class conferencing facilities include an auditorium, executive boardroom and consulting rooms, which are all fitted with state-of-the-art Clevertouch™ technology. These locales are ideal for meetings, presentations, reporting, virtual meetings and collaboration sessions.

The aforesaid facilities include support from our professional event coordinators who ensure a professional and unique conferencing experience – this includes access to our on-site catering café.

Our opulent, open-plan balcony overlooks docked cruise liners and cargo ships on the magnificent Cape Town Harbour, affording members and guests with an unparalleled experience for networking and unwinding. Our on-site café provides a selection of freshly prepared light lunches and an assortment of hot and cold refreshments for your convenience.


Recent global events have brought about a rapid transformation in business operations and this has given rise to the need for alternative office solutions. Businesses are substituting their traditional corporate office spaces for more flexible solutions without compromising on quality and convenience.

Cape Business Centre offers industry leading office and conferencing solutions to firms of all sizes, with value-added services for our members and their partners. Our members have the opportunity to acquire industry leading marketing, legal, financial and auxiliary services from our professional business network.

Limited membership available – book your exclusive tour today!

+27 21 207 0400 | | www.capebc.co.za

For membership brochure, click here

Cape Business CentreCape Business Centre is Cape Town's premium business hub. Situated in the prominently positioned new sector of V&A Waterfront Harbour, we offer exclusive virtual/flexi office solutions and conferencing facilities to our members and their partners.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Related

V&A's R63m food emporium and incubator space set to launch in December30 Jul 2020
Techsys DigitalBoomerang - making WhatsApp fast and affordable24 Jul 2020
V&A Waterfront adopts WTTC's safe travel protocol21 Jul 2020
V&A Waterfront partners with Pargo, a click and collect drive-thru service15 Jun 2020
100 Beautiful Things showcases SA's creative design and ingenuity22 Apr 2020
SA design talent to showcase at NEXT20 Trade Exhibition14 Feb 2020
Swedish outdoor brand Fjällräven to open SA flagship at V&A Waterfront11 Nov 2019
What to drink at the 2019 Wade Bales Cap Classique & Gin Affair26 Sep 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz