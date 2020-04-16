WTFuture - events once lockdown lifts

Welcome to the twilight zone...

An example of a livestreaming studio set-up click to enlarge

The Who - who will the audience be and how many people are you estimating will need access to the event?



The What - what kind of event is this? An annual general meeting (AGM), workshop, conference? How many sessions will there be?



The Where - where will the session be streamed? Using a standalone platform, your website, Facebook etc?



The Why - what is the reason that the event is being held?



The How - how will the presentation and speakers be formatted? Is audience participation a requirement? Do you need the ability to do polls or a Q&A?

The bandwidth needed to support smooth delivery and participation?



The model to be followed if you want to implement a Q&A session?



The tools that will be required to facilitate networking?



How the event will be marketed?



What engagement metrics will be measured during the event?

We are confined to our homes, the economy has effectively shut down and the world is in the grip of a pandemic - the likes of which have never been seen in our lifetime. The shock of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is beginning to wear off and the harsh realities of the situation that the world finds itself in are beginning to become clearer.Governments are faced with tough choices, continue with a 'hard' lockdown as we are currently in, which is the most effective way to limit the spread of the virus and millions of people stand to lose their jobs and therefore their income. The alternative is to re-open the economy in some form, although when and how are proving to be challenging dilemmas. We won't presume to know the answers to the 'when' or 'how', but we do know that in line with the methodologies of countries throughout the world the South African government will be evaluating how to do this in the manner that causes as little harm as possible.The marketing industry in South Africa and beyond is likely to be affected for the foreseeable future, the fundamental aspect of any marketing campaign is people and if they are only interacting with a few mediums reaching these people and getting your message across is likely to become more challenging and more expensive. Although many things will change, many will stay the same. People like events and although we cannot meet face to face for the time being and possibly in any large quantity for the foreseeable future this will not change. In an environment of fear, uncertainty and the unknown, events will retain their importance and possibly become more important than they were before.How? How you might ask could events become more important than they were before when people cannot meet? The answer is virtual events, the online world allows us to meet (virtually) at a time when we cannot meet in-person. For smaller, more informal events like keeping in touch with loved ones and team meetings, platforms like Google Hangouts and Zoom are suitable. For events that are customer-facing, however, event organisers and businesses are going to have to differentiate themselves from the competition to remain relevant at this time.An example of how this could have real-world implications is to use a financial institution as an example. Many clients (both business and private) will have questions about affordability, repayments and the structure of their deals as we emerge from this lockdown period. Institution A posts a long tediously worded, complication document online full of legal jargon that prompts more questions from consumers that it answers. Institution B hosts a live session (virtual event) accessible to clients through their online banking platform and takes time to convey the same information to clients in a manner that doesn't make them feel like they are just a cog in a wheel. They see a face, hear a voice and feel that their institution cares at this difficult time.That quick example makes a compelling case doesn't it, the implications of businesses managing the transition from the physical environment to the online environment incorrectly are massive. Engage at the right time and with the right information and your brand elevates itself above the competition, miss the mark and the damage done may take a substantial amount of time to recover from.So, how do you determine your digital eventing needs?Once you've answered the questions above, you will need to take into consideration the following:Consideration of the above will help any organisation or event manager plan a virtual event that meets both business and consumer needs at this time. We'd like to encourage you to be proactive about speaking to your event technical supplier (the company you typically get sound, staging, lighting, audio, video, etc.) about this service. Multi-Media has offered this facility to our clients for years and are well-versed in the field of connecting clients to their audiences in this arena. We have developed unique solutions aimed at taking the guesswork out of proposing this to your decision-maker or client at a variety of prices to suit your needs or capabilities once lockdown has been lifted.In addition to the above, group marketing and communications director Angelique Shekleton is available throughout this lockdown period on Zoom to answer any questions/hold a consultation with you regarding how you can make virtual events part of your marketing strategy - she is contactable at