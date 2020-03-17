Solutions for events in the time of COVID-19

The world faces an unprecedented challenge in terms of combatting and defeating COVID-19. Creative solutions for those who operate within the marketing space are necessary...

An example of the studio setup we could provide...

az.oc.aidem-itlum@ofni

Clean your hands often



Avoid close contact



How to protect others (as per the centers for disease control and prevention):





Cover coughs and sneezes



If you are ill, stay at home



Clean and disinfect





As you are well aware, eventing across the globe is being impacted as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We all need to play our part in containing the spread of this virus while balancing the responsibilities of ensuring that the show goes on.The health and safety of employees and attendees at these events as well as adhering to governments precautionary measures must come first and may dictate that your event is either postponed or cancelled.The Multi-Media Group is uniquely positioned to provide service offerings including live streaming and webcasting to ensure that the money you have already invested in terms of speakers, content and marketing can still be utilised in a virtual environment. International companies such as Microsoft, A+E networks and even US Presidential candidates are now making the shift from live events to virtual ones.With over 28 years of experience in servicing the events industry, The Multi-Media Group is uniquely positioned to assist you in transitioning your events from the "live" to the "virtual" space.Contact us today atto begin a discussion, get more information and arrange custom renders to present to your clients or management team.CDC recommendations for how to protect yourself and others:How to protect yourself (as per the centers for disease control and prevention):