Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Event technical supplier on the block

Issued by: Ugqozi Entertainment
So we are Ugqozi Entertainment. We have been in the industry for the past eight years offering high levels of service to companies and individuals across the country. As times change and events technology changes we have also evolved to become this value-driven, client-driven supplier. We work with event organisers and event venues doing big and small events. We make use of high-end quality equipment. We combine this equipment with your needs and requirements to create long-lasting memories for your prospects while driving awareness and sales for your entity.

“Wow, Sizwe, you have outdone yourself this time,” said Michelle Smith, head of marketing and promotions at Sun International’s Carnival City Casino & Entertainment World, after our recent supply to their Valentine's gala dinner. We spec’d designed and supplied technical assistance and the band to their prospect’s satisfaction. We are here now to service you with the highest standard of equipment, fresh, dynamic ideas and safety on your designs, renders, PA systems, lighting and staging finishes. After having serviced companies like Investec, ABSIP and Thikho Events to name a few, we are glad to have grown to become this value-driven business that we are now.
  • PA systems
  • Stage and ambient lighting
  • Staging and sets
  • Audiovisual screens projection and LED
  • Friendly professionals
  • Agility and speed
At this rate we can be your trusted and celebrated supplier. A lot of the times we see mistrust and incoherent dealings that make us cringe, however, do not despair, Ugqozi Entertainment is here.


For further details please contact us:

www.ugqozientertainment.co.za
Sizwe mokoena

011 863 2470
073 257 8690

Ugqozi Entertainment's press office

Ugqozi Entertainment Ugqozi Entertainment - we balance your needs with our fresh, vibrant and dynamic ideas on your event technical, putting your company literally under the spotlight. Sets| ambient lighting| stage lighting| AV screens| display units| PA systems
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Related

Event technical supplier on the block

Issued by Ugqozi Entertainment

OFM chooses Telegram for main messaging platform

Issued by OFM Radio

The 5 "S's" to understanding the youth mindset

By Brad Stern

Somhale wedding takes viewing crown

Issued by Showmax

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.