Event technical supplier on the block

So we are Ugqozi Entertainment. We have been in the industry for the past eight years offering high levels of service to companies and individuals across the country. As times change and events technology changes we have also evolved to become this value-driven, client-driven supplier. We work with event organisers and event venues doing big and small events. We make use of high-end quality equipment. We combine this equipment with your needs and requirements to create long-lasting memories for your prospects while driving awareness and sales for your entity.
“Wow, Sizwe, you have outdone yourself this time,” said Michelle Smith, head of marketing and promotions at Sun International’s Carnival City Casino & Entertainment World, after our recent supply to their Valentine's gala dinner. We spec’d designed and supplied technical assistance and the band to their prospect’s satisfaction. We are here now to service you with the highest standard of equipment, fresh, dynamic ideas and safety on your designs, renders, PA systems, lighting and staging finishes. After having serviced companies like Investec, ABSIP and Thikho Events to name a few, we are glad to have grown to become this value-driven business that we are now.
PA systems
Stage and ambient lighting
Staging and sets
Audiovisual screens projection and LED
Friendly professionals
Agility and speed
At this rate we can be your trusted and celebrated supplier. A lot of the times we see mistrust and incoherent dealings that make us cringe, however, do not despair, Ugqozi Entertainment is here.
Ugqozi Entertainment - we balance your needs with our fresh, vibrant and dynamic ideas on your event technical, putting your company literally under the spotlight. Sets| ambient lighting| stage lighting| AV screens| display units| PA systems
