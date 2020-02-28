Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Zwai Bala hosts masterclass for Old Mutual and AMPD Studios

Issued by: HaveYouHeard
Zwai Bala hosted a packed masterclass at AMPD Studios in which he spoke openly and candidly about how he is handling his massive tax debt as well as strategies for up-and-coming musicians to succeed in the current music industry climate.

AMPD Studios is a hub created by Old Mutual as part of its new sponsorship strategy developed by Cape Town-based communications agency HaveYouHeard. It allows the financial institution to connect with South Africa’s up-and-coming musicians, singers and aspiring artists and houses a meeting room, coffee shop, co-working space, free Wi-Fi and two ultra-modern recording studios, the latter accessible when the aspiring musician opens an Old Mutual Money Account.

HaveYouHeard's press office

HaveYouHeard HaveYouHeard is a communications agency immersed in culture to influence it. With 11 years' trading experience and offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and London, it uncovers unique insights to create innovative ideas that influence the audience by bringing the brands it partners with to the center of culture.
Read more: HaveYouHeard, Old Mutual

