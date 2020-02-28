Zwai Bala hosts masterclass for Old Mutual and AMPD Studios

Zwai Bala hosted a packed masterclass at AMPD Studios in which he spoke openly and candidly about how he is handling his massive tax debt as well as strategies for up-and-coming musicians to succeed in the current music industry climate.



AMPD Studios is a hub created by Old Mutual as part of its new sponsorship strategy developed by Cape Town-based communications agency HaveYouHeard. It allows the financial institution to connect with South Africa’s up-and-coming musicians, singers and aspiring artists and houses a meeting room, coffee shop, co-working space, free Wi-Fi and two ultra-modern recording studios, the latter accessible when the aspiring musician opens an Old Mutual Money Account.



