Reed Exhibitions South Africa walks away with 25 wins at the Roar Awards

Reed Exhibitions excelled at the recent AAXO Roar Awards. Held on the evening of Friday, 31 January 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, this year's event gathered over 370 of the who's who of the African exhibition industry under one roof, all dressed according to the James Bond-inspired theme: "Licence to Win!"



The annual awards are hosted by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) and held alongside Exsa’s Exsa-llence awards under the Exhibition Industry Alliance (EIA) banner. The Roar Awards is aimed at acknowledging and recognising excellence in exhibition organisation.



Entries were judged on their successful exhibition execution incorporating marketing, public relations, operations and activations. Reed Exhibition’s show portfolio won a record of awards:

World Travel Market won the 2019 Best Exhibition of the Year



Decorex Johannesburg won the Best Trade & Consumer Exhibition over 12,000m²



FIBO received the award for Best Trade & Consumer Exhibition in the 6,001 – 12,000m² category



World Travel Market received the award for Best Trade Exhibition in the 6,001 – 12,000 m² category



International Travel Luxury Market received the award for Best Table Top Exhibition



ComicCon Africa won Best Consumer Exhibition over 12,000m²



ComicCon Africa won Best Social Media Campaign



The Ticketpro Dome, managed by Reed Exhibitions, won Best Venue



SmartBuild won Best Stand Overall for the Caeserstone stand built at Decorex Johannesburg

Reed Exhibitions also walked away with five Distinctions in Marketing for Decorex Cape Town, Decorex Johannesburg, World Travel Market, International Luxury Travel Market and ComicCon Africa.



Distinctions in Social Media were awarded to organisers that scored more than 80% for their social media campaigns during the judging process and Reed Exhibitions received these for FIBO South Africa and 100% Design at Decorex Johannesburg.



Reed Exhibitions also received two Distinctions in Operations and Logistics for FIBO South Africa and Fire & Feast Food Festival.



Seven of Reed’s exhibiting clients were awarded with an Exhibitor Distinction across the event portfolios, including Franke (Decorex Cape Town), Xperience Luxury, Caeserstone, Task Interior Styling, Maxfine (Decorex Johannesburg), The City of Cape Town (World Travel Market) and Brilliant Branding (Africa Automation Fair).



“Naturally we’re thrilled to be recognised in this way, especially after what is perceived to have been a tough year in the South African economy. I’m extremely proud of the event teams for all they have achieved, and we look forward to another fantastic year in the exhibition industry,” said Carol Weaving, managing director of Reed Exhibitions.



About Reed Exhibitions:



Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading event organiser, with over 500 events in 43 countries. Reed brings together over seven million event participants from around the world annually, generating billions of dollars in business. Today, Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organised by 35 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of the RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries. Visit



