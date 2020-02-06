Build your dream team in 2020

Energise your team in our versatile, spacious venue that accommodates both indoor and outdoor activities. Encourage everyone to work well together; get them laughing; challenge them to go beyond their comfort zone.



Take advantage of our teambuilding package – which runs until the end of April 2020.



Teambuilding package includes:

Teambuilding activities with a professional teambuilding company



Indoor and outdoor venue hire



Arrival refreshments



Mid-morning tea and snacks



Braai lunch



Afternoon sundowners

R750 per head (excl. VAT)



Request a quote



To find out more about the activities and request a quote email az.oc.sdnasrevirsavnaceht@dolenobs



The Canvas Riversands teams looks forward to welcoming you!



*Terms and conditions apply



Contact Sbonelo Duma on:

067 021 2264

az.oc.sdnasrevirsavnaceht@dolenobs



Request a quote



To find out more about the activities and request a quote emailThe Canvas Riversands teams looks forward to welcoming you!Contact Sbonelo Duma on:067 021 2264

Related

News