Build your dream team in 2020

Issued by: The Canvas Riversands
Energise your team in our versatile, spacious venue that accommodates both indoor and outdoor activities. Encourage everyone to work well together; get them laughing; challenge them to go beyond their comfort zone.

Take advantage of our teambuilding package – which runs until the end of April 2020.

Teambuilding package includes:
  • Teambuilding activities with a professional teambuilding company
  • Indoor and outdoor venue hire
  • Arrival refreshments
  • Mid-morning tea and snacks
  • Braai lunch
  • Afternoon sundowners

R750 per head (excl. VAT)

To find out more about the activities and request a quote email

The Canvas Riversands teams looks forward to welcoming you!

*Terms and conditions apply

Contact Sbonelo Duma on:
067 021 2264


The Canvas Riversands The Canvas Riversands is your comprehensive solutions provider when it comes to versatile conference and expo venues with the capacity, ambience and catering for any professional event.
