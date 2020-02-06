Build your dream team in 2020

Energise your team in our versatile, spacious venue that accommodates both indoor and outdoor activities. Encourage everyone to work well together; get them laughing; challenge them to go beyond their comfort zone.
Take advantage of our teambuilding package – which runs until the end of April 2020.
Teambuilding package includes:
Teambuilding activities with a professional teambuilding company
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.