Future Manufacturing Africa to showcase and unlock opportunities on the continent

A new manufacturing platform will provide unprecedented opportunities and access to accelerate the industrialisation of the African continent. Taking place in May 2023, Future Manufacturing Africa Trade Fair & Summit will gather local and international companies to showcase and demonstrate new technologies, machinery, and equipment to enable African industries to invest in to enable them to increase manufacturing output on their home soil.

“Experts agree that Africa needs rapid industrialisation to become more competitive globally,” says Carol Weaving, managing director at RX Africa, the organiser of this launch platform. “We have seen how the disrupted supply chains during the Covid-19 pandemic forced and inspired many African companies to source locally in order to meet the growing demand for goods and services. This has provided a much-needed momentum to take local manufacturing on the continent to the next level.”

Meeting the decision makers

The numbers speak for themselves and the huge opportunities are clear, says Weaving: “The manufacturing growth in Africa is outpacing the global growth rate, with the business-to-business spend in manufacturing in Africa projected to reach $666,3bn by 2030; that is over $200bn more than in 2015. This growth will not only be as the result of established economies in Africa but also the emerging economies entering the manufacturing industry.”

She continues: “Future Manufacturing Africa will gather hundreds of experts in manufacturing equipment, machinery, systems and services, as well as decision makers from at least 25 countries from across the continent. In particular, there is great interest in the following sectors to invest and grow the industries to add value to local resources before selling or exporting: agro-processing, textiles and apparel, metallic minerals, non-metallic minerals, chemicals, environmental, energy and water sustainability solutions and financial and investment services.”

Weaving states: “Africa is regarded as the next frontier when it comes to investment and growth through industrialisation and the creation of much-needed employment. The continent will also vastly benefit from the experience of the veritable explosion of intelligent and smart systems we have seen in leading manufacturing countries during the last decades being used in mass production, such as AI, machine learning and optimisation.”

What to expect at FMA

Future Manufacturing Africa’s manufacturing machinery, equipment and technology hub will provide companies and consultants who are specialists in manufacturing technology and services to showcase their offerings, including:

manufacturing and warehousing technology and services,

industrial machinery,

equipment,

components and support systems,

laboratory equipment and technology and analytical instruments, and

sustainable technology for the manufacturing industry.

As an in-person event in the hub of South Africa’s powerhouse and business capital of Johannesburg, Future Manufacturing Africa will have plenty of planned B2B, B2G and G2G business matchmaking meetings and networking opportunities between exhibitors and decision makers, including an invitation-only business connect programme. There are live and online technical workshops and demonstrations, conference sessions, as well as a finance and investment roundtable that will provide financial solutions in planning, investment and acquisition.

In addition, visitors and delegates will learn how to improve efficiencies and produce higher quality products, while experts will demonstrate proven alternative energy and water solutions to the manufacturing industry supporting environmental needs. Success stories will be shared about the creation of a circular economy through circular manufacturing to increase profits in a more sustainable way of doing business.

In the spirit of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is the world's largest free trade area by connecting almost 1.3bn people across 54 countries, cross-border trade of quality raw materials within the African continent will be promoted at the event to expand the economic integration of Africa.

Collocated with AATF

Future Manufacturing Africa is collocated with the long-running Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF), the continent’s most comprehensive and focused automation technology platform. Next year’s event from 9–11 May will be the 12th edition of the event that has been running for 25 years.

About RX Africa

Africa’s leading exhibition and event organiser, RX Africa works with government, stakeholders and industry experts to connect trade, consumers, investors and business and bringing together the best on the African continent.

Future Manufacturing Africa dates and venue:

Dates: 9–11 May 2023

Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec), South Africa

Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube



