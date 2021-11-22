Why use CBD for pain management?

CBD is reshaping the way South Africans manage pain - in a non-addictive and safe way1!
Pain is a warning from your brain, a sort of public service announcement about a real threat.2
It’s during these times, we could all use a little help.Why use CBD?
CBD for pain and inflammation3
has been steadily making headlines around the world, with more and more patients exploring the wide-ranging health, wellness and lifestyle benefits of CBD.
In order to understand CBD for use in pain management, you must first understand what CBD actually is.
CBD is a cannabinoid and is just one of many naturally occurring chemicals found in the cannabis plant. It is reported to assist with relieving three types of pain: inflammatory pain, nociceptive pain (caused by damage to tissue, muscle, joints) and neuropathic pain.3 CBD without the THC
Are CBD oils safe, you may ask? The answer is a resounding, “yes”! CBD does not have psychoactive properties because it does not have THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). As a result, it does not cause the sensation of getting “high” that’s often associated with cannabis.2
The human body has an endocannabinoid system (ECS) that is involved in a number of the body’s processes, one of which includes pain. The ECS has two types of receptors called CB1 and CB2.4
CBD triggers the CB2 receptors to produce its own cannabinoids, and that is why CBD seems to impact pain and inflammation responses.4
So if you’re looking to maintain your general health and wellbeing without the mind-altering effects one can experience from marijuana, then CBD is an option that may appeal.1,8
The Adco CBD PAIN5
product range is formulated with a variety of ingredients that work together to help manage pain and get you back on the road to good health.
The range comprises of Adco CBD STRESS6
, available in drops, and capsule format. Adco CBD DAILY7
products, available in drops, edible pastille, and capsule format. The Adco CBD DAILY 10 edible pastilles8
come in pre-dosed bites, various colours, and an assortment of delectable lemon-lime, mango, raspberry, and strawberry flavours. The Adco CBD PAIN5
products are produced in drops, capsules, and gel format.
