An alternative to cortisone for itchy skin this summer

17 Nov 2021
Issued by: Leap Communications
Summer is synonymous with sun, fun and holidays - but not for many who suffer from eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis which all become most active during this season.
An alternative to cortisone for itchy skin this summer

Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is an itchy skin, inflammatory condition, suffered by millions across the globe. It usually develops in early childhood and is often debilitating, exacerbated by perspiration, sun exposure and insect bites during summer. 

Cortisone-based treatments are commonly used, but may thicken or darken the skin, or cause stretch marks if used too often or incorrectly. Pharmacist and complementary medicines expert, Giulia Criscuolo, says there is a natural alternative. 

She says the powerful compound, CEM-K - found in the Cape’s nutrient-dense Ecklonia maxima species of kelp and formulated through a patented manufacturing process into the Dermikelp® range of topical products -- has shown in studies to be effective in helping relieve itchy skin. 

CEM-K is rich in phlorotannins and fucoidans which have proven anti-inflammatory and anti-itch properties and studies show that CEM-K’s support in helping relieve skin irritations is comparable to some allopathic medicines - but without the side-effects. 

Criscuolo says research shows that CEM-K not only helps attain rapid relief from symptoms associated with eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis, but also assists in breaking the itch-scratch cycle. She says those with itchy skin seeking a natural active ingredient can now consider sustainably-sourced and clinically-proven Dermikelp® with CEM-K.

“It’s the perfect family skincare solution, can be used daily by all ages and is dermatologically tested,” added Criscuolo.

Leap Communications
Leap Communications is a dynamic team of PR and marketing strategists, communication experts and creative story tellers based in Capri, Cape Town. We use our unique set of analytical skills and many years experience to disposal to develop the best social media, communications and PR strategies for your needs.

