Traditional medicines should be equally supported and fairly researched

Opinion article by Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, professor and director of Pharmacology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Free State.

About the author

Prof. Motlalepula Matsabisa, professor and director of Pharmacology in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of the Free State (UFS) and the chairperson of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Regional Expert Advisory Committee on Traditional Medicines for Covid-19.