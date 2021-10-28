Feeling stressed out? Find out how CBD can help...

While all of us experience stress at some point in our lives, major stress can negatively impact your health and wellbeing. CBD helps relieve stress and associated stress symptoms such as muscular tension, restlessness, fatigue, and concentration problems concentration.1
Since the onset of the coronavirus global pandemic, South African's stress levels have gone through the roof, increasing by a staggering 56%.2
While we can't always change what's happening in the world around us, we can change the way we react.
The good news is that we can all do a few minor things to help us shift our energy and cope better! What is stress?
Firstly, it's important to know what stress is and how it can affect the body. Simply put, stress is how the brain and body respond to any demand or challenge. We all experience stress differently and a work-related change or a significant trauma can end up being stressful.3
Major stress can affect your health because the body never receives a clear signal to return to normal functioning. Some people may experience digestive issues, headaches, sleeplessness, sadness, anger, or irritability. Over time, continued stress may cause more serious health problems.3 Manage stress and stress-related symptoms
CBD works in synergy with the body's endocannabinoid system, activating specific brain receptors as a result of their interaction4. It can be used to assist with the relief of symptoms associated with stress, without causing psychomotor slowing or altering mood. It is not psychoactive and is a potent antioxidant.5
ACDO CBD Stress6
provides therapeutic effect with 20 mg CBD per dose, which is the maximum daily dose that is legally allowed in South Africa.7
There's more good news! ADCO CBD Stress6
is free from THC and sugar, and each batch is laboratory tested and quality controlled to ensure that you get quality CBD at the right dose every time!
The MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) carrier oil with added vitamin E contained in ADCO CBD Stress6
drops is one of the best carrier oils to use because it is easy to digest and absorb. MCT is also a popular supplement additive because it has a long shelf life and does not need refrigeration.8 Other ways to ease stress
In addition to adding ADCO CBD Stress into your daily life, four other ways to easing stress include: 1. Be active:
Just 30 minutes per day of walking can help boost your mood and improve your health. Exercise in almost any form can act as a stress reliever. Being active can boost your feel-good endorphins and distract you from daily worries.32. Practice mindfulness:
Recognise the signs of your body's response to stress, such as difficulty sleeping, being easily angered, feeling down, and having low energy. Explore relaxation or wellness programs, which may incorporate meditation, muscle relaxation, or breathing exercises. Schedule regular times for these and other healthy and relaxing activities.33. Eat well:
Good nutrition is an important stress management tool. When our bodies are poorly fed, stress takes an even greater toll on our health. Nutrition and stress are interlinked.9 4. Get enough sleep:
A lack of sleep can exasperate stress and have a wide range of health consequences, hindering daily functioning and adversely affecting longevity.10
Experts recommend that people aim for seven to nine hours of sleep a night, depending on their age and other factors.
If you are suffering from symptoms associated with stress, talk to your health care provider or a health professional. Effective treatments can help if your stress is affecting your life adversely.
