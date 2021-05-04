Pharmaceuticals Company news South Africa

Showing appreciation with Sponsors of Brave: The Gratitude Season

4 May 2021
Issued by: The SpaceStation
Season three of Sponsors of Brave is now open for nominations! Calling all South African residents to the frontline! It's time to rally together to celebrate our pharmacy heroes who have made our safety their priority during this global pandemic and beyond.

Since the advent of the coronavirus, we’ve witnessed the unwavering bravery and strength displayed by our pharmacists and other healthcare workers. News24 and Adcock Ingram OTC are joining forces once more to express the nation’s gratitude toward our frontline healthcare workers who have helped us through the pandemic shift into 2021. And this time the focus is on thanking our pharmacy frontline heroes, by nominating your pharmacist, pharmacy assistant or pharmacy who always goes the extra mile for their customers and community.

Introducing the winners for The Sponsors of Brave: The Next Generation

Selected from hundreds of nominations made by readers all over South Africa, 10 incredible nominee stories were selected, paired up with impactful mentors, and featured on Sponsors of Brave: The Next Generation...

Issued by The SpaceStation 22 Dec 2020


Nicole Austin, spokesperson of Adcock Ingram OTC Sponsors of Brave, said: “As a pharmacist, I hold immense value for this campaign, which is an authentic and meaningful expression of gratitude towards the pharmacy profession. I, myself, am grateful and more excited than ever to be the Adcock Ingram OTC Sponsors of Brave spokesperson. In the past two seasons, a growing appreciation for our healthcare workers has been encouraged, and I am certain that this season will cement their immense value in our hearts and minds. I honestly believe that gratitude is our greatest tool to cultivate hope and cast vision for the future. The pharmacy profession is filled with everyday heroes from all corners of the country, and they certainly deserve some of this gratitude.”

Off the heels of success

Following the successful debut and sophomore seasons of Sponsors of Brave that celebrated our healthcare workers and upcoming future pharmacists, this season wants to cast a spotlight on the existing pharmacy heroes making an impact in their community.

Honour the 'brave': Celebrating the next generation of healthcare professionals

The 2020 Sponsors of Brave campaign - a partnership between Adcock Ingram OTC and News24 - aims to celebrate the unsung heroes and brave professionals in healthcare...

Issued by The SpaceStation 17 Nov 2020


Andrea Firth, editor of BrandStudio.24 said: “We’re really honoured to be working on a third season of Sponsors of Brave with Adcock Ingram OTC - through this campaign we’ve been able to impact the lives of healthcare professionals and students across South Africa and say thank-you in such a meaningful way.”

Readers and pharmacists are urged to cast their votes to nominate a pharmacy or pharmacist or pharmacy assistant they believe are truly enacting change so that these healthcare professionals could win some exciting prizes that are up for grabs. Even nominations stand to win one of eight R5,000 cash prizes!

From the nominations, eight lucky finalists will be selected to be celebrated by their community. Two of these featured nominees will be selected as overall winners: one by a nationwide public vote on the News24 platform, and another chosen by the Adcock Ingram OTC Sponsors of Brave panel of judges. These pharmacy-related professionals will go on to win an exciting opportunity to pay it forward and pursue a passion project of their choice.

The passion project is an opportunity to give back to the community to the value of R25,000; whether this is painting a school, planting a community garden, supporting a soup kitchen or any other community service orientated activity.

South Africa, it’s time to celebrate your pharmacist and its staff and let the nation know where their heroes are making waves.

Visit partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave website for more entry criteria and to cast your nomination.

The SpaceStation
The SpaceStation offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions including native advertising, video, mobile, programmatic, social, app, DMP and content marketing. Part of 24.com and the Media24 Group, The SpaceStation is Naspers' lead digital media sales house in Sub-Saharan Africa.
