Pharmaceuticals Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Bronki Boosters: Turning children with asthma into superheroes

8 Apr 2021
Issued by: Cipla
According to the 2018 Global Asthma Report, asthma is the most common chronic illness in South African children and has shown an increasing prevalence in both urban and rural areas. Second-hand smoke exposure and living in highly populated areas can exacerbate asthma in young children.
Studies have also shown that many children with asthma are using their inhalers incorrectly and some children may even be embarrassed to use their inhalers in front of their friends, resulting in poor asthma control. Therefore, parents need all the help they can get, especially when it comes to helping their children improve their inhaler technique. CEO of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller said: "Children specifically tend to struggle with the steps involved in using an inhaler correctly, and often feel self-conscious using it. That's why Cipla is launching the Bronki Boosters campaign to educate children and help minimise the stigma associated with asthma and using inhalers."


The Bronki Boosters campaign is arming children with superpowers to beat Skyron and his constrictors who have come to attack their world and steal all their air. And which child doesn't want to be a superhero?

In a series of videos, comic books and a game, superheroes from a faraway planet, Iggy and Wisp, come to help young asthmatics fight the evil constrictors, by teaching them how to use their inhalers correctly and unleash their superpowers.


"For 60 years, Cipla has consistently strived to bring world-class quality medication, enhancing the field of respiratory illness both in products and education across the world," said Miller. With the Covid-19 pandemic, respiratory ailments have come even more into the spotlight spurring Cipla on in their mission to help millions breathe freely.

Cipla
Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company whose goal is ensuring no patient shall be denied access to high quality & affordable medicine and support.
Comment

Read more: Cipla, Covid-19

Related

Tiger Wheel & TyreAnother win for Tiger Wheel & Tyre1 hour ago
DentsuFoxP2 welcomes Sello Leshope as strategic planning director5 hours ago
SACAPHelping teachers manage Covid burnout and stress2 days ago
Topco MediaTech and Covid: Streamlining the vaccination process through technology1 Apr 2021
TSIBA#BudgetSpeech2021: Converting hope to opportunity30 Mar 2021
TR Brand Communications & EventsEmployers' responsibility and the Covid-19 vaccine situation in SA30 Mar 2021
Heineken South AfricaLooking back on a year of lockdown29 Mar 2021
UberPrioritising safety while delivering with Uber Eats29 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz