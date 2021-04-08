Bronki Boosters: Turning children with asthma into superheroes

This month, we uncover the heroes behind the brands that millions of South Africans take into their homes and hearts every day. We find out more from Terri Verhoeven, senior operations manager at Big Concerts, about managing such a well-known SA company and navigating and surviving the devastating effects of Covid-19.ByRuth Cooper
Candice Thomas, marketing executive at Cape Union Mart Group, tells us that what's really behind her mask is a fierce female who loves bubbly a little too much, takes life a little seriously, but knows the importance of working hard and balancing that out with some good fun!ByJessica Tennant
According to the 2018 Global Asthma Report, asthma is the most common chronic illness in South African children and has shown an increasing prevalence in both urban and rural areas. Second-hand smoke exposure and living in highly populated areas can exacerbate asthma in young children.
Studies have also shown that many children with asthma are using their inhalers incorrectly and some children may even be embarrassed to use their inhalers in front of their friends, resulting in poor asthma control. Therefore, parents need all the help they can get, especially when it comes to helping their children improve their inhaler technique. CEO of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller said: "Children specifically tend to struggle with the steps involved in using an inhaler correctly, and often feel self-conscious using it. That's why Cipla is launching the Bronki Boosters campaign to educate children and help minimise the stigma associated with asthma and using inhalers."
The Bronki Boosters campaign is arming children with superpowers to beat Skyron and his constrictors who have come to attack their world and steal all their air. And which child doesn't want to be a superhero?
In a series of videos, comic books and a game, superheroes from a faraway planet, Iggy and Wisp, come to help young asthmatics fight the evil constrictors, by teaching them how to use their inhalers correctly and unleash their superpowers.
"For 60 years, Cipla has consistently strived to bring world-class quality medication, enhancing the field of respiratory illness both in products and education across the world," said Miller. With the Covid-19 pandemic, respiratory ailments have come even more into the spotlight spurring Cipla on in their mission to help millions breathe freely.
Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company whose goal is ensuring no patient shall be denied access to high quality & affordable medicine and support.
