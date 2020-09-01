Bioplus Vit-ality: supplying Fuel4life!

In a world where the coronavirus pandemic has left global healthcare reeling, general health and wellness have taken on a whole new priority in the lives of a concerned public. Now, more than ever, people want access to scientifically formulated micronutrient supplementation from a source they can trust.



Leading pharmaceutical company, Adcock Ingram (Pty) Ltd, is pleased to announce the launch of Bioplus® Vit-ality, a new daily vitamin and mineral supplement range. Well known for giving South Africans an instant energy boost when they need it most, the new Bioplus® Vit-ality range is an extension of the existing Bioplus® range of products.



Formulated by the South African experts1 on instant energy supplements, Bioplus® Vit-ality was formulated to expertly address the body’s physical needs. Given the fact that the body needs at least 30 vitamins and dietary components, which it cannot sufficiently manufacture on its own in sufficient amounts2, micronutrient supplementation should be strongly considered by all.



The range comprises six products, which have been formulated to address a wide variety of specific physical needs. Bioplus® Vit-ality Multivitamin, -Mineral and Antioxidant includes the clever addition of extra Vitamin B and Ginseng, said to reduce fatigue and enhance stamina and endurance.3 Bioplus® Vit-ality C 1000 MG helps to bolster the immune system.4 Bioplus® Vit-ality B 6 +B 12 reduces fatigue and tiredness.5 Bioplus® Vit-ality D 3 contributes to healthy bone and teeth maintenance.6 Bioplus® Vit-ality Magnesium Plus Fatigue and Cramp Fighter promotes energy and muscle health7, and Bioplus® Vit-ality Omega 3 1000 MG supports brain function.8



The Bioplus® Vit-ality range is available at selected Dis-Chem and Clicks stores, as well as selected independent pharmacies nationwide. For more information, visit





Legals: www.adcock.co.za/ProdVitamins/Bioplus



