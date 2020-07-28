Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Pharmaceuticals Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizUnity

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

80 top South African talents unite to record one song for a worthy cause

28 Jul 2020
Issued by: Cipla
Sing out and help make a difference.

When South Africa is asked to come together for a cause, it can result in goosebump-inducing stuff, just like when 1,000 people sang their version of our wonderful national anthem to show solidarity under lockdown.

Now, revered South African singer and entertainer Emo Adams along with renowned local artists such as Heinz Winckler, Jack Parow, Early B, Sasha-Lee Davids, Paxton Fielies, David Kramer, Alistair Izobell, Pierre from Heuwels Fantasties and Francois Van Coke are lending their voices to sing the iconic classic Bill Withers song, "Lean on Me", to uplift the spirits of all South Africans during these unprecedented times.

A total of 80 well-known SA artists, sports stars, TV presenters and celebrities including the likes of Bryan Habana, Katlego Maboe, JP Duminy, Rolene Strauss, Nadia Jaftha as well as Siv Ngesi, were all more than happy to lend their voices to this worthy cause.

Lean On Me is now available for streaming on Soundcloud:

.

A music video has also been made of the epic song:


In the current global context of humanity standing together against injustice and the Covid-19 pandemic, this iconic date is even more poignant to remind us if we stand in solidarity, together we can make an impact and bring about transformation.

Adams, who conceptualised the idea for the project and produced the song, says it was important for him to record the iconic song with a local, modern twist to ensure it touches South Africans' hearts during this pandemic.

"We need to keep spreading the love and also instil hope in every SA citizen right now. It is my vision to get every South African to not only download the song, but to unite and remain positive and hopeful because we all need each other during this time," said Adams.

The inspiring and uplifting song was also chosen as Covid-19 has challenged our resilience and highlighted the importance of mental and psychological well-being during lockdown.

As the song's chorus says:

You just call on me brother, when you need a hand/We all need somebody to lean on

Adds Adams: "I wanted this to be the current generation's version of the historic charity single, 'We Are The World', by approaching various South Africans to record a verse or two of this song. We have so much talent in our country and by uniting as artists, we are also letting the world know that we won't let this pandemic take away our hope and livelihood too."

Leading pharmaceutical company, Cipla South Africa, is partnering with Adams and the entertainers in an effort to help create awareness around mental health and well-being. CEO of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller, said: "As highlighted by the World Health Organisation, taking care of one's mental and psychological well-being during this pandemic is critical. This campaign is yet another reminder that even though we're physically apart, we're all in this together and need to support each other as part of 'caring for life'."

• Lean On Me will be available on Soundcloud:
• The song will be available for download on all leading digital platforms later this week.
• The Lean On Me music video can be accessed here
• Follow the conversation on social media, using these hashtags: #cvoicesunite #leanonme #caringforlife
• Whether you are helping a friend, or need help yourself, you can always call the free Cipla Sadag 24-hour mental health helpline on 0800 456 789 or via WhatsApp on 076 882 2775 between 9am - 5pm.

Cipla's press office

CiplaCipla is a global pharmaceutical company whose goal is ensuring no patient shall be denied access to high quality & affordable medicine and support.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: SADAG, Cipla South Africa, Covid-19

Related

Ask AfrikaSouth Africans on the verge of a lockdown meltdown7 minutes ago
Smart MediaSmart-Cnnect training app hits 100% Dis-Chem Pharmacy engagement3 hours ago
Grapevine CommunicationsReal Heroes Connect success shows South Africans are eager to increase coronavirus knowledge5 hours ago
Ole!ConnectIntegrating data, technology and content: The Ole!Connect way1 day ago
KantarHow to re-engage consumers to speed up post-pandemic recovery24 Jul 2020
Twiga CommunicationsDenny adds goodness this winter24 Jul 2020
MeltwaterHow Covid-19 has impacted print media [news and social media analysis]23 Jul 2020
Boe DistributorsBOE Distributors launches the next big thing that is to hit South Africa23 Jul 2020

News


Show more