KardioMD Telehealth - medical help in your hands

Issued by: Cipla
In light of social distancing, patients are seeking alternative solutions to interacting with their doctors.

BrandMed, Cipla and Momentum Health Solutions have listened to patients' needs and have partnered to bring you the KardioMD Telehealth solution - a world-leading, locally produced, video call solution. Now patients can consult with any healthcare professional without leaving the comfort of their homes. All they need to do is download the FREE KardioFit App and help is just a touch away.

The KardioMD Telehealth stand-alone health solution is far more than just another telemedicine platform - it's part of a bigger picture that empowers patients in the management of their health. The locally developed KardioFit App offers patients a range of services including, but not limited to home-monitoring for chronic illness (hypertension, diabetes, asthma and emphysema), a link to the emergency care call centre, access to a holistic lifestyle programme and an activity tracker.

KardioMD Telehealth can connect you to a broad range of healthcare professionals, such as family practitioners, specialists, psychologists, trauma counsellors and dieticians.

With KardioMD Telehealth you can also see a practitioner's consultation rate before accepting treatment so there won't be any surprises when you get the bill. And you don't have to worry about security as the App fully complies with the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act, as well as all South African medical laws and regulations.

For patients who are using a prescribed KardioFit home monitoring device, in the event of a medical emergency, ER24 will dispatch an ambulance and ensure the patient is safely transported to the nearest emergency room, FREE of charge, anywhere within South Africa to prevent any serious complications.

Keeping healthy during lockdown

Even locked in your home you can still stay fit through specially designed exercise routines in the KardioFit App with your activity tracked through a link to Strava. And to help you through these stressful times you can also learn extremely effective mindfulness tips and new sleep techniques. Talking of staying healthy, if you're worried about those constant trips to the fridge there are also dietary guidelines to keep you trim.

Download the FREE KardioFit App now and embrace all these life-enhancing benefits now.

Cipla's press office

Cipla Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company whose goal is ensuring no patient shall be denied access to high quality & affordable medicine and support.
