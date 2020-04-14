Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news, resource links

Pharmaceuticals Company news South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Laughter is the best medicine with Cipla

Issued by: Cipla
As a nation, South Africans have a talent for laughing through the good times and using humour to help us get through the uncertain times too.
Tumi Morake

Because laughter is the best medicine, Cipla has partnered with renowned comedian Tumi Morake for some light-hearted relief during the lockdown.

CEO of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller, said: "With South Africa in a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), it's important that we stand united by standing apart. Therefore, we wanted to help ease people's cabin fever with a comedy show that provides a much-needed dose of entertainment in this unprecedented time."

"It's important that focus on people's mental health and wellbeing during the lockdown as part of our commitment to 'caring for life' as many people might be experiencing heightened feelings of uncertainty, unrest and loneliness," said Miller.

Don't miss the Laughter is the best medicine comedy show, this week.
Date: Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Time: 8pm
To get your free tickets, register via https://www.laughteristhebestmedicine.online/

• Whether you are helping a friend, or need help yourself, you can call the Cipla Sadag 24-hour mental health helpline on 0800 456 789 or via WhatsApp on 076 882 2775 between 9am and 5pm.

Cipla's press office

Cipla Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company whose goal is ensuring no patient shall be denied access to high quality & affordable medicine and support.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Cipla, Covid-19

Related

Laughter is the best medicine with Cipla

Issued by Cipla

SA on a unique trajectory
Defy to begin building ventilators in SA this May
Everybody should wear a face mask

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.