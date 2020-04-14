Laughter is the best medicine with Cipla

As a nation, South Africans have a talent for laughing through the good times and using humour to help us get through the uncertain times too.

Tumi Morake

Because laughter is the best medicine, Cipla has partnered with renowned comedian Tumi Morake for some light-hearted relief during the lockdown.



CEO of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller, said: "With South Africa in a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), it's important that we stand united by standing apart. Therefore, we wanted to help ease people's cabin fever with a comedy show that provides a much-needed dose of entertainment in this unprecedented time."



"It's important that focus on people's mental health and wellbeing during the lockdown as part of our commitment to 'caring for life' as many people might be experiencing heightened feelings of uncertainty, unrest and loneliness," said Miller.



Don't miss the Laughter is the best medicine comedy show, this week.

Date: Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Time: 8pm

To get your free tickets, register via



• Whether you are helping a friend, or need help yourself, you can call the Cipla Sadag 24-hour mental health helpline on 0800 456 789 or via WhatsApp on 076 882 2775 between 9am and 5pm.



