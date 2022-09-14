Industries

    Xneelo launches its WordPress e-commerce theme for the SME market

    14 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Xneelo
    With the South African e-commerce market worth nearly $8.46bn (Statista) and post-pandemic consumers continuing to show a preference for online shopping, it's difficult for small business owners to ignore the appeal that e-commerce presents.
    Xneelo launches its WordPress e-commerce theme for the SME market

    To eliminate some of the mystery around building an online store, web hosting provider xneelo has launched a new WordPress theme called Athletic. Built with small to medium e-commerce businesses in mind and exclusively available with xneelo Managed WordPress Hosting, it puts creating an e-commerce store within anyone’s reach.

    A one-stop shop for e-commerce stores

    Athletic is an all-in-one theme featuring WooCommerce and a payment gateway, so new e-commerce ventures can start trading sooner.

    The theme features demo content and a block editor which allows users to set up their store quickly, without any design or coding experience needed. Everything store owners need is available to use, from standard shop pages, product gallery and editable listing pages, to payment checkout and automated order confirmation emails.

    Payment gateways geared for local trade

    Athletic includes the proudly South African Yoco payment gateway out of the box, giving website owners convenient access to secure online payments. The app can process both debit and credit card payments. Through WooCommerce, the Starter Site also supports popular payment plugins available for WordPress including PayFast, Paystack, and Peach Payments.

    Just one of six professional themes

    Athletic is one of six easy-to-use Starter Sites available to xneelo WordPress Hosting customers. WordPress Hosting presents an ideal solution for busy entrepreneurs looking for quick and easy website setup as all they need to do is choose a theme, add content, and publish. No design or development is needed as hosting, updates, security and 24/7 award-winning support are all included for peace of mind. Should the need arise, a staging environment, tutorials and dedicated help articles are at their disposal. There is also a 30-day free trial available for those who wish to test-drive their website first.

    Managed WordPress Hosting and the Athletic e-commerce Starter Site are just one more way xneelo enables South African businesses to transact online with ease.

    For more information visit xneelo.co.za.

    Xneelo
    Xneelo provides reliable hosting for your business. With a stable network and 24/7 support, we ensure that your website stays up, stays fast and stays supported.
