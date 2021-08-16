UBU's e-commerce platform enables surge in online wine sales after lockdown

Multinational brewing and beverage company Distell has said that the alcohol industry has already lost 118,000 jobs while nearly 800 small and medium sized liquor manufacturers are facing bankruptcy
.
It is rather clear that the industry is flailing to recover from the losses suffered, and UBU is working to assist to keep the taps open.
UBU recently ran a promotion in collaboration with award-winning South African wine producer, Cloof Wine Estate
, to alleviate the strain that’s been placed on their business. Cloof, a renowned favourite amongst shoppers in the UBU Marketplace, recently offered a mystery box of wine,featuring a combination of red and white wines worth R450 at only R199 for six bottles of premium wine.
The price included nationwide delivery to anywhere in South Africa and, despite the campaign being launched a week prior to the alcohol sales ban announced on 28 June 2021, the response was astounding.
The effects of the ban on the sale of alcohol was obvious with very few sales actually being made during the lockdown itself. Sales, however, immediately surged considerably immediately after the easing of restrictions was announced and all available boxes were sold out within days. More than 55% of sales occurred following the lockdown period with the majority of promotions being sold out within five days of the lift to adjusted Level 3 restrictions. Amazingly, Cloof even had to recall stock from their Gqeberha facility to cope with the demand for the promotional boxes!
Hannelie van As, Marketing and Communications Executive Cloof Wine Estate has lauded this as being “more online sales for Cloof than ever!”. Speaking about the data analytics and business insights added by the UBU platform, she added that the insightful sales reports were a massive plus point for using the platform and a “dream come true for the people who have to report back to management teams”.
UBU is committed to helping the alcohol industry, and our economy, back onto its feet again. The company has since signed on Waverly Hill Organic Wines & Olive Estate
, and a similar promotion is running and is already showing similar success.
If you’re operating within the alcohol industry, it’s time to consider listing your business for free on the UBU Marketplace and enable sales through our platform. Offering these sorts of amazing promotions really gets customers through the door. UBU is ready to help your wine estate, brewery, and even your local pub thrive again.
With 1000s of registered customers, UBU is able to bring new customers to your door. Join the large number of vendors already listed in the marketplace today. Read more and sign up here
today.