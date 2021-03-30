International buy-now-and-pay-later interest-free phenomenon arrives in South Africa

The Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs) has announced the finalists for its Rising Star of the Year Award - the best and the brightest under the age of 35 who have consistently demonstrated excellent performance and who have the potential to become outstanding leaders in their profession.
South Africans can now shop online and pay later, interest-free over six weeks.
Payflex has brought the buy-now-pay-later shopping phenomenon to South Africa following its extraordinary popularity in Australia, the USA and Europe. Payflex customers can shop at over 500 well-known stores like Cotton On, Superbalist and The Pro Shop. Payments are split over four interest-free instalments.
Paul Behrmann
“Traditionally paying via instalments in South Africa has been associated with high-interest charges, as you are penalised for paying for the item over time. But by using Payflex, every purchase you make is interest-free. You’ll know exactly when each of the four interest-free payments are due and there are no hidden costs. It puts you in control of your finances,” says Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex.
The process is simple - select Payflex as your payment method at checkout, provide your ID number and you’ll be assessed in seconds. Fees only become due if you miss a scheduled payment, but you’ll receive email reminders in advance of each payment to help you budget and make all your payments on time. Payflex accepts any Visa or Mastercard cards (debit, credit or cheque).
How it works: You want to buy a watch for R1,000. You will pay R250 upfront (only 25% of the price) and the watch will be shipped to you immediately. You then pay an additional three R250 payments every two weeks for six weeks until the payment is complete.
Behrmann says that it is important for South Africans to budget and ensure they’ve prioritised their purchases. “The hassle-free Payflex option allows you to see exactly how and when you will make your payments. Provided you make your scheduled payments on time, you won’t be paying one cent extra in interest or fees for your purchase,” he says.
Whether you’re looking for fashion, electronics, appliances, fitness and wellness, beauty or food and beverage take a look at the Payflex Mall, which lists all the retailers offering buy now pay later.
You can also sign up for a R100 discount coupon on your first shop by registering on Payflex.co.za.
Online merchants who offer easier payments through Payflex report increased sales and happier customers.
About Payflex
Payflex was launched to offer consumers the opportunity to shop now and pay later, interest-free. After partnering with ZipCo Australia, which has over 5.7 million customers, Payflex localised the best features of the world’s leading solutions in the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) space. Payflex launched in 2019 with Superbalist, South Africa’s leading online fashion merchant, to meet the needs of South African shoppers. There are now over 500 online merchants on the Payflex digital mall.
Payflex is a revolutionary online payment product that enables online shoppers to shop now and pay in 4 interest-free instalments over 6 weeks. No debt. No fees. No catch. Our partners experience a 30% increase in sales when they integrate Payflex with their online stores. Working with Payflex means your business will also see a 70% increase in order values and an 80% increase in repurchase rates. A win-win model for all.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.