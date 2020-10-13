New platform for online shoppers as times change

New digital shopping platforms are fast gaining the attention of consumers globally following the Covid-19 pandemic which has forever changed the way people choose to shop.
For Hall's Retail, leveraging technology for continuous improvement is the name of the game and that, coupled with maintaining speedy service, customer fulfillment and providing sound advice, remains top priority for Hall's.
Hall's customers who would rather browse through, and purchase products, from the comfort of their homes, can now do so with ease with the click of a button, filling their virtual shopping carts with a massive range of products, from coatings to chemicals and solvents, just as they would at the well-known Pietermaritzburg store.
"We want to give our valued customers options when it comes to choosing how they shop. No matter which shopping channel is chosen, the experience will still be smooth-sailing and uniform. This will also help us gain insight into consumer trends and enable us to improve on our services," said Martin Hall, Director of Hall's Retail.
The online store also enables a chat feature, manned by humans to ensure questions are answered accurately, and feedback is provided swiftly and efficiently. Products ordered online are delivered within 24 to 48 hours within KZN and within 3 days nationally.
The Hall's in-store shopping experience just got better too, now with an added digital touch. A salesman at the store will build your customer profile on checkout using a hand-held device, and if you decide you're not quite ready to make the purchase or are in a hurry, that's no problem either; when you get home or back to office, you can continue with your shopping from where you left off without having to start again. All you do from here is checkout and make payment, once authorised, our team will get to work and have your goods delivered to you.
"We're offering customers the best of both worlds by still giving them the option to shop in store but with the assistance and benefits of technology. You'll soon notice a QR code on each product we manufacture, and simply by scanning this using your camera on your smart device you will be pushed to that product's page where you can learn more about the product, ask specific questions using the chat, or re-order in three clicks and a payment" explains Hall.
At Hall's Retail, the only thing constant is change and apart from technological advances, the business is also working on upgrading its manufacturing facility, product range and packaging which will be revealed soon. Watch this space...
For more information about Hall's Retail, contact (033) 394 3976, email moc.liatersllah@selas
or visit www.hallsretail.com