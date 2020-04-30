How retailers are adapting to the digital world

We are living in times that we haven't experienced before. We've been forced to adapt, extremely quickly, to - as many people have started calling it - 'the new normal'. Speculations are rife about when (if ever) we will get back to a semblance of normality.



The concept of the fourth industrial revolution, as well as the possible effects that it may have on the industry, has been debated in many industries for the past number of years. It’s been treated as something that is ‘in the future’ and is a ‘nice to have’, however, now, with the current global pandemic, organisations are being forced to adopt a digital-first business model or face extinction.



The digital mindset of retailers



Retailers, who rely on foot traffic to their shops, are some of the hardest hit during this lockdown because they’ve been forced to close their shops to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.



“This means that they have been forced,” says Lisa Schneider: managing director of the



With people spending a lot more time making use of apps – such as social media – during the time that they are locked down, retailers are making use of



The stats back this statement up. “App Annie recently released a report about consumers’ spending habits in the first quarter of 2020. They found that in-app spending, for this period, came in at $23.4bn (which is about R445bn),” says Schneider.



Talking directly to customers



A lot of South Africa retailers are also sending their existing customers emails about things that they can do to make the period of lockdown more bearable. For example, we’re seeing food retailers developing recipes and sending these to their customers, showing them how they can use the products that they sell.



The retail space has been irrevocably changed. “This means that for their companies to survive, retail organisations need to have a digital marketer on their team – or upskill themselves in digital marketing – so that they know what the best way is of marketing themselves in the digital space,” concludes Schneider.



The



To find out more, visit our website on az.oc.gnitekramfoloohcslatigid@ofni .



About us



DSM, the



The Digital School of Marketing is also an internationally endorsed member of the CPD services body of the United Kingdom, rendering all courses internationally transferable and endorsed.



We offer the most extensive array of digital marketing courses available in the market, at the most competitive prices. All courses have easy and flexible payment options, making learning highly sought-after digital marketing skills, within everyone’s reach.



All courses are comprehensively designed and ideally suited to the demands of the digital marketing industry.



