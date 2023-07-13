Objekt South Africa showcases timeless elegance in its latest issue

With an emphasis on promoting cutting-edge and modern design initiatives, design and architectural magazine Objekt South Africa includes articles, interviews, and breathtaking images of furniture, home decor, and other design-related subjects. The locally-produced magazine aims to highlight and appreciate the diverse design scene and creative talent from across the globe.

Since launching its exciting new interactive rich media magazine, Objekt©South Africa has performed extremely well having achieved an average of 60,000 view an issue.

Charles & Ray Eames will be the main feature of our most recent issue.

Charles Eames (1907-1978) and Ray Eames (1912-1988) were a husband-and-wife design team known for their significant contributions to modern architecture and furniture design. They were among the most influential designers of the 20th century.

The husband-wife team were particularly renowned for their innovative use of materials, technology, and manufacturing processes in their designs. They explored and experimented with a wide range of mediums, including furniture, architecture, industrial design, graphic design, film, and photography.

One of their most iconic contributions is the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, which was designed in 1956 and remains an enduring symbol of mid-century modern design. This chair featured molded plywood shells, luxurious leather upholstery, and a distinctive aesthetic that combined comfort, style, and functionality.

The Eameses also made significant contributions to the field of architecture. They were involved in the design of numerous buildings and exhibitions, including the Eames House (also known as Case Study House No. 8), which they designed as their own home in Pacific Palisades, California. This house is now considered a landmark of modern architecture.

Overall, Charles and Ray Eames played a pivotal role in shaping the modern design landscape and left a lasting impact on numerous creative disciplines. Their work continues to be celebrated and influential to this day.

Here's what more you can expect in Issue 40…

Iconic Beauty Riva Aquarama

The Riva Aquarama, an iconic wooden run-about designed by Carlo Riva, epitomises glamour and style on the seas. With its clean lines, mahogany construction, chrome details, and distinctive blue and cream upholstery, the Aquarama captured the optimism of early-1960s Italy. Adored by celebrities, heads of state, and royalty, this legendary boat continues to enchant with around 650 of the approximately 760 completed Aquaramas still in existence.

To commemorate its 60th Anniversary, Assouline published a special book edition, telling the Aquarama's story and showcasing its charm through captivating photos by Oliver Pilcher.

Riva, a true Italian beauty icon, originated from the skilled craftsmanship of Pietro Riva in 1842 and flourished under the talent and passion of Carlo Riva in the 1950s. The brand's crowning glory was the birth of the Aquarama in November 1962, solidifying Riva's status as a symbol of fine Italian yachting artistry.

Today, Riva remains at the forefront of world boating, thanks to the collaboration between Ferretti Group, led by Piero Ferrari, the Engineering department, and the design studio Ofﬁcina Italiana Design.

Power of Dimensions

Design Miami/ is an influential event that bridges the realms of art and design, vintage and avant-garde. Originally born in Miami Beach, it has expanded to Basel, Switzerland, alongside Art Basel Miami Beach.

In its 16th edition in 2022, Design Miami/ Basel featured 30 international galleries and designers. The introduction of the Podium exhibition concept, curated by Maria Cristina Didero, showcased museum-quality works for sale. The fair also presented Special Satellite Projects, and collaborations that added diverse and exciting presentations. The aim was to inspire and surprise the global audience, fostering creative exchange and offering unconventional projects through the Curio program.

Rajasthan Into the Cool

Mirai is a contextual house designed by Sanjay Puri Architects for a multi-generational family in Rajasthan, India. It features 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, a gym, and a study. The house incorporates varied heights and volumes, with a curved outer structure providing semi-open spaces and reducing heat gain. Designed for the hot desert climate, it maintains coolness even during scorching temperatures exceeding 40°C for 8 months a year, while embracing the surrounding environment

Toronto’s Bright Gem

Studio Pyramid in Toronto designed a bright and visually elaborate Toronto Pied a Terre for an international couple who are banking executives and have multiple residences /worldwide. The challenge was to downsize their lifestyle and create a compact yet vibrant space. The design process involved curating meaningful artefacts while mixing different styles of furniture, carpets, and lighting with art. The Viennese Secession Bar and a red ceramic chandelier were among the key design elements chosen to set the tone for the new home. Studio Pyramid Inc., led by Alexander Sasha Josipovicz, is a multi-disciplinary company known for its originality and design integrity, with a portfolio spanning residential and commercial projects worldwide.

What Colour Is Virtue

Aamir Khandwala, an interior designer, restored a 30-year-old Manhattan duplex by skillfully fusing traditional and modern components together while merging his compositions with the previous design. The project involved remodelling a number of spaces with a calming colour scheme, unique furniture and carefully chosen artwork from the client's collection.

Sounds Of the Loon

This attractive cottage is situated near Port Carling on the beaches of Muskoka Lake. It boasts amazing views of Lake Muskoka and was constructed to be enjoyed all year long. Natural elements like Muskoka granite and European white oak were incorporated into the interior design by Goran Tijanic of GOGO Design. With beautiful lake views, the open-concept living area, Muskoka room, and basement lounge offer plenty of space for fun and rest.

Signs of Wabi Sabi

Bought by a Catholic Church vicar in 1934, the historic villa adjacent to Hupao Spring in Hangzhou, China, underwent extensive repairs and refurbishment from 2016 to 2020. Renamed 'Sisan Hupao 1934' (Sisan), the villa was revived by SYY Decoration Design, led by chief designer Xie Ke. The design aimed to preserve the villa's history while infusing modern elements. Lead architect Wang Chi emphasized the blend of old brick masonry, wood-framed structure, and structural steels, along with glass elements, representing both the past and the present.

The Rule Of Two - The Universe Of Artist Theo Willense

Theo Willemse is a sculptor who works with traditional and modern components to create sculptures that represent the union of opposites. He lives and works in the historic Lemoine Point Estate in Kingston, Ontario. His works of art evoke reflection, connect with timeless themes, and work well in contemporary contexts.

Touaregs In Brussels

Design studio WeWantMore built the magical Touareg bar in Brussels. The bar's chain arches, smoke-patterned traditional Moroccan lights, and hypnotic spherical mirror are all inspired by Moroccan architecture. Le Fay, a cocktail bar named after the fabled enchantress and King Arthur's sister Morgan le Fay, is located on the first level.

Celebrating 10 years of Objekt©South Africa

In celebration of Objekt©South Africa's 10-year anniversary, orders for the annual printed edition, including delivery, will be available soon on the order and payment portal going live soon.

"The 10th Anniversary Issue will be centred around the best of 2023, including highlights from various local and international design events, architecture, interior décor trends and luxury lifestyle products, such as yachts, time-pieces, fragrances and many more," notes Bouwmeester.

The 10th Anniversary Issue is expected to be on shelves the first week of December 2023.

