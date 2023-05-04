Objekt South Africa embraces rich media experiences in latest issue

Described as one of the leading international architecture, interiors and design magazines, Objekt©South Africa will this year be celebrating its 10-year anniversary in South Africa with a print edition.

Having launched in 2012, the magazine brings a high level of inspiration in international interior design and architectural space to local enthusiasts. The quarterly publication focuses on the top end of the international home furnishing, architecture and design market. Art, gardens, antiques, automotive and jewellery design features intermingle to create an informative and highly inspirational design collection from across the globe.

For architects, interior designers, design enthusiasts and those who share discerning tastes, Objekt©South Africa's Summer 2023 issue was filled with rich media experiences making it interactive, engaging and accessible to all.

"Our quarterly digital magazine has received an amazing response. With the inclusion of rich media elements such as videos and dialogue boxes directly embedded in the articles, readers can now engage with our content in an accessible way. This also provides great opportunities for our media partners to share their stories through unique and immersive content," says Gareth Bouwmeester, CEO and publisher of Objekt©South Africa.

Since launching the exciting new interactive rich media magazine, Objekt©South Africa has performed extremely well having achieved over 60,000 views in the Summer issue alone.

Here are some highlights of Objekt©South Africa's latest issue.

Aldo Rossi: Grandmaster of Design

This retrospective exhibition titled "Aldo Rossi: Design 1960-1997," and curated by the Fondazione Aldo Rossi and Chiara Spangaro, showcases over 350 pieces of furniture, prototypes, models, paintings, drawings, and studies from the career of Aldo Rossi, a Milanese architect and designer who established Italy as a leader in interior design.

The exhibition highlights Rossi's prowess in both the design world and his theoretical architectural work. The retrospective takes visitors on a journey through the world of form and function, classicism, irony, and metaphysics.

The exhibition, staged by Morris Adjmi, MA Architects, Rossi's collaborator and business partner in New York, is divided into nine rooms, each representing a world where graphic designs and hand-crafted and industrial products coexist, with references to Aldo Rossi's architectural structures and his private space.

The Molteni Group, a long-standing partner of Aldo Rossi, supported the exhibition as a tribute to their friendship and partnership. "Aldo Rossi: Design 1960-1997" offers a unique opportunity to discover the world of a great creator whose influence on contemporary architecture and design is still evident today.

Total Transparency

The Kua Bay Residence, designed by Walker Warner Architects, is a stunning example of architecture that blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings in Kona, Hawaii. The property is designed to embrace the flow of lava from mountain to sea, with the mountainside featuring dark lava formations and the ocean side providing direct access to the Pacific Ocean.

The design challenge was to create a multi-layered experience that gracefully connects the mountain and sea. The driveway on the mountainside is shielded from neighbours by existing 15-foot-high lava rock formations, and the garage and guest hale structures are embedded into the natural topography.

The living roof with lava rock and native grasses emphasizes the buildings' direct relationship with the site. The main hale frames the ocean views with expansive floor-to-ceiling pocketing glass doors and features simple, tailored materials like basalt, Alaska Yellow Cedar, and steel for both interior and exterior surfaces.

The ocean-facing lanai leads to an infinity-edge pool with intimate outdoor gathering spaces. The guest hale features decorative Corten pickets to enclose a furnished entry courtyard and a striking outdoor lava grotto space for guests to admire the natural lava and bathe in privacy. Overall, the Kua Bay Residence is a beautiful example of design that honours and blends with its natural surroundings.

9 Millbank

Formerly known as the Imperial Chemical House, 9 Millbank was designed by Sir Frank Baines and constructed between 1927 and 1929 for Imperial Chemical Industries. The building has an impressive history, having been home to some great innovators in chemistry, including Alfred Nobel, Joseph Priestly, and Alfred Mond. The Goddard Littlefair design studio worked on The Conrad apartment within the building, celebrating British design and the existing heritage of the building.

Designers had to respect the heritage architectural features while creating a residential aesthetic. They evoked English heritage through an opulent colour palette of greens and blues and the chosen materials of plush velvets, traditional parquet flooring, rich leathers, beautiful silks, and aged oak woods.

The duplex consists of a vast formal living area, a second lounge with a TV/Entertainment area, a spacious kitchen, a dining area, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two powder rooms, a self-contained apartment for staff, and a home office.

Artwork played a key role in the storytelling of the project, with plaster art pieces commissioned to convey the narrative of the lifestyle of the discerning individual who would reside here.

Prada Role Play

In Spring 2022, Milan's Osservatorio, Fondazione Prada, presented "Role Play," an exhibition curated by Melissa Harris, featuring works by 11 international artists exploring the concept of identity and the creation of alternative selves.

Through photographic, video, and performing works, the artists challenged our perceptions of individuality by examining gender, stereotypes, sense of place, and future perspectives. An alter-ego was generated at Prada Aoyama Tokyo, featuring works by six of the artists. Harris believes that photography is the most suitable visual language to investigate otherness, allowing for self-reflection and perceived authenticity.

The exhibition was a profound exploration of the possibilities of identity through art, inviting us to imagine and explore new ways of being.

Studio Jobs Solo Exhibition

The Museum W in Weert, The Netherlands, opened its doors in May 2022 with the exhibition “Forever Endeavour,” which showcased the work of Job Smeets, Studio Job’s founder, for the first time in the Netherlands in over a decade.

The exhibition featured Smeets’ past and present work in various fields, such as art, design, fashion, architecture, and interior design, and was curated by Patricia Van Der Lugt.

Smeets’ unique style and influences were reflected in the exhibition's rooms, which were each given a different theme and a coordinated “home” setting, with music selected by Smeets, wallpapered with his initial sketches. The exhibition included never-before-seen pieces and blended Smeets’ creations with works by other renowned artists, such as Andy Warhol, David Hockney, and Maurizio Cattelan.

The exhibition also provided visitors with a truly immersive and unforgettable experience that mixed Smeets’ personal journey with his hometown influences and international career.

10-year anniversary edition

In celebration of Objekt©South Africa's 10-year anniversary, orders for the annual printed edition, including delivery, will be available soon on the order and payment portal going live soon.

"The 10th Anniversary Issue will be centred around the best of 2023, including highlights from various local and international design events, architecture, interior décor trends and luxury lifestyle products, such as yachts, time-pieces, fragrances and many more," notes Bouwmeester.

The 10th Anniversary Issue is expected to be on shelves the first week of December 2023.

The luxury quarterly magazine is freely available to read online.

Read the Summer Issue 38 now.

Visit the website for more information, or head to Objekt South Africa’s Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn pages.