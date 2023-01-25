Objekt South Africa launches summer issue with a new interactive rich media digital experience

Warmer days are here, and Objekt South Africa's Issue 38 for summer 2023 has everything to keep you cool with a move towards digital for all who want a glimpse into a life of discerning tastes. This luxury quarterly magazine is now available for free online, in addition to the annual high-quality print edition coming out in December 2023.

Objekt©South Africa is the South African rendition of internationally acclaimed Objekt©International; the authoritative and unique title for the upscale urban modernist with a passion for interiors, art and antiques, modern design and outstanding architecture.

“We are very excited to be the first publisher in SA to be using this feature, as this will not only change our audience’s experience engaging with our content, but also change the advertising capabilities for our clients,” Gareth Bouwmeester, publisher owner.

Rich media experiences elevate key pieces in this interactive issue, with the Absa L’Atelier’s 2022 Ambassadors offering art masterclasses in the Absa Art Hotspot. Prestigious artists like Marguerite Kirsten, discuss the limited resources available to artists due to the Covid-19 pandemic and how artists have embraced it in order to pivot and survive, and Pauline Gutter, winner of the 2013 Absa L’Atelier art competition, who takes us through her personal studio and creation process. Discover the ins and outs of art investment here too, get to know artists and curators, and explore the Absa L’Atelier winners’ exhibitions.

Absa 2022 Pinotage Awards offers a dazzling display of the Absa Top 10 Pinotage Winners and clickable images to find out all about the decadent vino brands. Steeped in Stellenbosch history, this infamous wine has developed into an award-winning proudly South African beverage enjoyed by many connoisseurs and laypersons alike – Read more about the past, present and future of Pinotage in this Objekt South Africa issue, accompanied by an alluring splash of interactive rich media as stunning photography.

Three43 on B redefines connected convenience with an exciting new development from property developer Blok. In this issue, you can tour this striking property through video inserts and see why it is perfectly geared to make its mark on the Sea Point scene. Blok’s niche style focusses on connected city living, with this latest beauty blending form and function to offer sophisticated, comfortable and convenient living at its best. With all the amenities any city dweller could ask for, like the rooftop pool with both ocean and mountain views as well as an urban courtyard and more, Three43 on B offers the comfiest, most stylish crib in the hood.

Included in the Summer Spoils Special Feature, we find Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever, a bold new scent with an even bolder feature including a video insert and an option to shop the fragrance online directly from the feature. This soft, elegant fragrance will send notes of powerful rose, spicey pink peppercorn and bitter almond oil wafting through the night air. The heart is a potent black cherry liquor, jasmine sambac and warm feminine vetiver, finished with earthy moss, vanilla and tonka bean, to create a captivating and intoxicating scent to complete any look and evoke memories of fabulous summer nights on the town.

Carrol Boyes joins the Summer Spoils Feature, offering a stylish scroller displaying their iconic Host All sculptured cast aluminium cutlery canteen holder and lustrous stainless-steel Cut Above cutlery set. Summer gatherings are sure to be enriched by this collectors piece conceptualised by Carrol and her brother Charles. The feature delves further into the life of Carrol Boyes and the history of the brand, and how the legacy is living on and shining brightly.

Find out more about each feature by clicking on the Read Now button for Summer Issue 38.

Visit the website for more information, or head to Objekt South Africa’s Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn pages.