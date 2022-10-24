Blooming in Luxury with Objekt South Africa's spring issue

Get ready for euphoria with a magazine draped in sophisticated beauty; Objekt©South Africa makes the move towards digital for all who want a glimpse into a life of discerning tastes.

Get ready for euphoria with a magazine draped in sophisticated beauty; Objekt©South Africa makes the move towards digital for all who want a glimpse into a life of discerning tastes. Our luxury quarterly magazine is now available for free online, but we will still be bringing our high quality print edition to life. Every Spring you can look forward to our fabulous annual photo editorial book, the ultimate coffee table collectable.

Objekt©South Africa is the South African rendition of internationally acclaimed Objekt©International; the authoritative and unique title for the upscale urban modernist with a passion for interiors, art and antiques, modern design and outstanding architecture.

The amazing book-like magazine started over 30 years ago and thanks to the unique concept, often unexpected topics, choice of designers, professionally organised distribution around the world, and quality of the photos. Objekt© has gained the highest authority in its field with worldwide distribution.

Our boutique publishing house has developed into a creative powerhouse, with the magazine as the centre point. We have been very fortunate to receive numerous awards; the Interior Design Magazines of the Year Award and the Journalism Award from the Ceramic Tiles Industry of Italy among others. Objekt© is growing and moving forward. Sharing a world of wonder.

In this issue, enter the colourful world of the celebrated artist, Alessandro Mendini. Enjoy high-end local luxury at Mood Collectives - a lifestyle showroom showcasing immaculate furniture. voco, The Bank, is a new mixed-use development in Rosebank and allows us to experience and reimagine a city lifestyle. Explore an ambitiously alluring fashion exhibition in Israel entitled, "The Ball."

Interested in what a fabulous Miami Beach apartment offers? We will take you through two sumptuous properties highlighting the beauty of their bespoke interiors. Delve into the latest in Mercedes-EQ craftsmanship, and for those interested in yachts, the Riva 68' Diable is a gorgeous creation representing innovative layers of ingenuity, style, and technique.

Our move towards digital is a move towards a more sustainable and accessible platform, where we highlight the great aura which drapes our delicate and vast landscape. Where many cultures live and understand. Where elegance and beauty grace the walls of tall city buildings, forests of trees, soft sand, luxury yachts, and azure beaches. We celebrate our world in sharing.

With Objekt©South Africa it feels like being taken on a drive through a lavish and thriving country, where the feeling is favoured. Take a journey with us and become inspired to experience a world of 'Living in Style'.

Read the Issue 37 - Spring 2022 here.



