Feed your mind's eye with the Objekt South Africa spring issue

You've been waiting, and it's here. The new issue of Objekt South Africa, is one of the best yet.



Featuring the alluring Imaginary Beings (Doppelganger) by Neri Oxman on the cover, issue 33 of Objekt South Africa has hit the shelves. Our spring issue will draw you in with its mixture of quaint, explosive, and abstract features. The photography will catch your interest, but the content will capture your imagination.



What to expect



This issue is jam-packed with everything you need to tickle that artistic itch, from the colourful world of Prada’s ‘Rubber Pencil Devil’ video art installation in Shanghai to the gold and neutrals of 10 Maddison Square West’s interiors in New York. Objekt South Africa’s Spring issue takes you on an international trip of creativity, stopping off in Naples and Miami for a glimpse at the world’s emerging designers. We settle back home with a look at the Absa Art Hot Spot, popularising the virtual gallery, and the vivid Ilukuluku X Morag Myerscough projects adding positivity to Cape Town’s Salt River community.



With a balanced and carefully curated mix of art, design, and architectural coverage, this issue caters to readers who enjoy living in style. A shining star in our spring issue is the Geneva Lake House designed inside and out by proudly South African architects Soata and interior design and décor studio Arrcc. This house is a work of art inspired by a burgeoning African inspired aesthetic. Photographed and displayed in style, the home and article are not to be missed.





Objekt South Africa – catering to the creative



Objekt South Africa – catering to the creative

Objekt South Africa has made impressive inroads in the market, with our digital platform showing incredible growth.



Whether you are looking for a new advertising avenue or feeding your creative yearning, Objekt South Africa is the ideal choice. Our website is filled with gorgeous images to feed your mind’s eye and premium content to stimulate your intellect. Our magazine is available in selected Spars, Exclusive Books and coming soon to a Woolworths near you. Keep an eye out for more details. The perfect addition to your morning coffee and me-time. For easier access and an environmentally conscious option, every issue is also available on Objekt South Africa.



