How GQ South Africa used the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone to shoot its dynamic dual covers

The cover of every GQ magazine is the culmination of a carefully considered vision, borne from a celebrated reputation of being at the cutting-edge of the latest styles and trends. In its May/June issue, under the expert direction of visionary editors, accomplished photographers and seasoned crews, GQ South Africa was inspired to create what few in the country considered before, a cover like no other. The highly respected publication used the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to shoot and edit everything from the cover, the fashion pages, video clips and the behind-the-scenes video.

Renowned photographer Austin Malema was hired to shoot’s first cover shot on a smartphone. He was excited to see how the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G could deliver on a professional photo shoot, with a legion ofstylists, editors and crew behind him and the superstar Prince Kaybee in front of him.“Even though I shoot with a smartphone all the time for personal use, it was the first time I had shot anything like a cover with a smartphone,” said Malema. “I was a little anxious, to be honest. I knew that the quality of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Smartphone was great, but I only started to find out details like that it could shoot raw images in 12-bit raw files when I started exploring it. I, however, soon realised that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G would be more than capable of producing images that effortlessly measured up to DSLR quality. From that point, I started to feel very much at home with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Smartphone on set.”Professional photographers, who want the utmost control and quality from their images to capture a more dynamic range, meaning more detail in the highlights and shadows, normally use raw files. However, it was the unexpected array of options offered by the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G that really captured the imagination of theteam.editor-in-chief Molife Kumona immediately noticed the sharpness of the images from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Smartphone.“What caught my attention was the quality, the vivid detail and colours. Our covers are carefully curated to feel original, compelling and larger than life. I was so impressed by the image quality from shooting with the device, I knew I had to use it to create a dual cover for this edition,” said Molife.Samsung’s greatest Galaxy smartphone yet took centre stage at the selected locations, armed with its ground-breaking camera technology. Beyond the dimensions of this special project with Samsung, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone garnered a lot of praise from the Conde Nast team for the fastest processor in a Galaxy device, massive battery and the smartest and brightest screen in a Galaxy ever. The powerful quad camera, featuring a 108MP wide camera, two 10MP zoom lenses and a 40MP front camera almost stole the spotlight. On the shoot days, cover photographer Austin Malema used the combination of these incredible features, along with the acclaimed state-of-the-art prograde camera features to great effect.One of Molife’s favourite features on site that he used to capture behind-the-scenes footage of the shoots was Director’s View. “I love how it lets you see, switch and select the best shot to tell your best story. Capturing video with the front and rear cameras at once for real-time reactions with Vlogger View, and preview or change the angle, zoom or go wide without losing any action with Live Thumbnails.”The combination of Prince Kaybee and a team of visionaries with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Smartphone, which acts like it’s a photographer’s assistant, are what have made the dual cover forso epic. So make sure you look out for’s May/June Issue on shelves from 23 April and see the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G dazzle on’s dynamic dual covers.