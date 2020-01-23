Fast Company SA's Most Innovative Companies Awards launched

Nominations open to find South Africa's top 25 most innovative organisations
Innovation, business and technology magazine, Fast Company South Africa, has announced the launch of their inaugural innovation awards, coupled with a conference and exhibition, aimed at mapping out how innovation can enable South Africa to achieve its National Development Plan 2030 goals. The Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Awards, will take place in Cape Town on 5 March 2020.
The events will coincide with the release of the magazine’s annual (since 2015) Most Innovative Companies issue, which will feature the top 25 innovative companies sourced through the Awards process.
Since 2008, Fast Company magazine’s Most Innovative Companies edition has been the definitive source for recognising the organisations that are transforming industries and shaping societies.
In 2019, Fast Company South Africa recognised more than 30 organisations in South Africa with this prestigious honour, from the largest companies across the world to small start-ups with just a few employees.
This year, Fast Company SA has taken its Most Innovative Companies edition a giant leap forward, introducing a conference, exhibition and awards gala. Wesley Diphoko, the newly appointed Editor-In-Chief of the Fast Company magazine had this to say about the upcoming event: “Fast Company will for the first time, celebrate South African innovators and innovative companies. The MIC conference and awards will bring the innovation and technology community together to map out how they can contribute to addressing national challenges through technology and innovation.”
The conference will gather some of the most interesting minds in the industry to discuss topics encompassing technological breakthroughs, innovation and digital transformation of the future. It will also serve as a platform for companies to share how their innovative solutions are aligned with South Africa’s National Development Plan. Additionally, there will be an exhibition area for innovative organisations to present their ideas/products or services. All three events will be hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2, and a variety of delegate packages are available.
The awards gala will celebrate the best companies innovating across a range of sectors. An independent judging panel will assist in determining twenty-five finalists and selecting the top five companies who will receive top honours. These will be companies that have taken into consideration the needs of our fast-paced and ever-changing society.
Nominations from all industry sectors are welcome, as well as entrepreneurs and multinationals. If there is innovation driving change for the better in South Africa, then Fast Company wants to hear about it and share it with South Africans.
Nominations can be completed through the Fast Company South Africa website by clicking on the Most Innovative Companies banner.
Nominations for the inaugural Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Awards have officially opened.
Event details:
Date: 5 March 2020
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2)
Costs:
Exhibition and Day ticket to conference – R1850 per person Awards – R975 per person
There are also a limited number of University packages available.
