7 questions retirees should ask before investing in estate apartments

The trend of retiring to the coast will likely continue into 2024, with secure estates still attracting a lot of interest. Within these, retirees will have to consider exactly which type of home style is best suited to them, from free-standing and maisonette to apartment living.

Source: Supplied. Renishaw Hills, a retirement estate on the KZN mid-South Coast has just launched 16 apartment units.

“We’ve noticed that a lot of retirees, who are already downsizing, are quite keen on the hassle-free, cost-effective lifestyle that comes with apartments,” commented Jonathan Acutt, managing director of Acutts Real Estate and head of marketing and sales at Renishaw Hills retirement estate on the KZN mid-South Coast.

“These are also great from an investment viewpoint as apartments are easy to rent out because of the growing demand for more simplistic living."

We do advise that retirees consider these factors when they’re investing in an estate-based apartment to ensure they’re getting the golden years:

How many rooms? If a one-bedroom is the budget limit, that’s fine but investing in an apartment with at least two bedrooms does make more sense for retirees. The additional room is great for visiting family, particularly for those living on the coast where holiday accommodation is in high demand. This can also be used as an office for those semi-retirees, and also makes an apartment that much more attractive for potential renters. An additional bathroom, too, will add a lot of value to the unit. It’s well worth comparing prices in estates to find where the best deal in apartment living can be found.

Renishaw Hills ticks all the right boxes for apartment living. This Scottburgh-based estate has just launched 16 apartment units which are selling for under R2m.

These two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments do not have stairs, with each apartment enjoying its own view. The eight front-row apartments have a garage, while the back eight-row have undercover parking.