Are you overlooking the property market potential of the township market?

With over 4,000 homes bought and sold just in Soweto in 2022, valued at approximately R2.2bn, and over 1,000 properties already on the market in the first week of January 2023, representing a R673m opportunity for financiers, the township market should not be ignored.

Notably, the largest demographic of homebuyers is between the ages of 36 and 49 years, with the largest demographic of homeowners over the age of 65. This indicates the significant growth potential of the property market within the township over the next 5 to 10 years.

With a strategic media approach, financial institutions can unlock the economic opportunities presented by the township market.

