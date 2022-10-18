Pool owners can save up to 80% on water costs while staying safe with Designer Pool Covers Cape Town

Designer Pool Covers Cape Town offer pool covers that can support 50 times the limit of an average man! With a weight limit of 250kg per square metre for their high-tech automatic pool covers, the company can offer pool owners a whole new level of safety, protection, and durability.

And pool owners can also look forward to saving up to 80% on water costs. An uncovered pool of 5x11 metres can lose up to 650 litres each week due to evaporation. Over the summer refilling the pool can become a costly and time-consuming task which can easily be decreased by investing in a long-lasting and high-quality cover.

It is essential that parents actively plan to make sure that as well as being fun, swimming pools are safe and secure. South African law requires pool owners to offer pool protection such as a fence, cover or net. A high-quality automatic pool cover with a secure locking system allows pool owners to protect the younger members of the family and pets and ensure they don't enter the water unsupervised.

Designer Pool Cover Cape Town are the specialists in providing bespoke, safe, and secure covers which save owners money by lowering heating, maintenance, and chemical treatment costs. Operating in South Africa for over 10 years, the company offers pool owners an exclusive range of designer and bespoke options to fit all different pool sizes and shapes.

The attractive and high-spec pool covers available from Designer Pool Cover Cape Town will also help owners to save money on pool maintenance and upkeep. Not only will pools be less exposed to wear and tear from the elements, but the water will also remain cleaner as it is protected from the dirt, dust, and grime. Chlorine chemicals will be protected from degradation from the sun's UV rays, which means that pool owners can save up to 70% on their annual water treatment costs.

The Child and Pet Safety Cover features supportive aluminium battens and anchoring bolts to make sure that, once closed, there is zero access to the water and the tampering attempts to children and pets will have no effect on the secure safety locks. And when customers want to reopen the pool, it will only take 60 seconds for the cover to be removed so that family members can jump in.

The PoolLock V5 Manual Easy Glide Safety Cover is a popular manual option which can be opened using a crank handle that can be removed when not in use to make sure that children don't get unsupervised access to the pool. And when customers want to upgrade, it can easily be converted into automatic cover which will open and close at the push of a button.

Customers can contact Designer Pool Covers Cape Town on +27 (10) 824 8631 today to discover the best Pool Safety Covers available or head over to the website www.designercoverscapetown.co.za to browse through the range and contact them for a quote.



