Designer Pool Covers Durban save pool owners up to 70% on chemical water treatment costs

Whether planning a new pool or looking for ways to keep a current pool clean, warm, and protected all year round, selecting the right pool cover is essential. Pool owners need to make sure that children and pets don't enter the pool unsupervised, keep the water warm and inviting, and ensure that dirt, grime, and leaves don't fall in.

If pool owners fail to protect their pool with a cover, they are losing money every day as heat escapes the surface and more money will have to be spent on chemically treating a pool which is exposed to considerably more dirt, dust and grime each day.

Designer Pool Covers Durban have been providing the very best in high-spec pool covers for South African homes for over 10 years and are on a mission to make sure that pool owners are able to enjoy their pools all summer long and into early autumn.

Established trend setters when it comes to pool design, Durban are industry leaders when it comes to designer and bespoke automatic pool covers which can protect pools at the push of a button! A wide range of pool covers are on offer from safety pool covers to keep children and pets safe, to solar blankets which will help to keep pools warm by acting as an insulator.

Designer Pool Covers offer the Energy Guard Geobubble Pool Blanket which is 500 microns in thickness and will heat pools by up to seven degrees while providing protection against algae development. Offering savings on chemical cleaning and electric heating costs and helping to cut down on refilling efforts by slowing evaporation.

Another popular choice for home pool owners is the attractive Slatted Pool Design which provides an aesthetically appealing solution to covering a pool. When applied, this cover will replicate the sparkling blue of the pool water and ensure that outdoor spaces remain as attractive as possible.

Capable of holding up to 250kg per square meter, this safety pool cover will essentially act as a flat fence for the pool, preventing unsupervised access by children and pets or any other visitors to the garden. And they come complete with tamper-proof safety locks to ensure they aren't removed without the homeowner's presence.

Renowned for their efficiency, reliability, and face-to-face customer care, Designer Pool Covers supply a first class experience with onsite visits and bespoke designs to fit any size or type of pool. And with their exclusive designs which cover both the classic and trendy, customers are sure to find exactly the pool cover they are looking for.

