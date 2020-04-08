Integrated reporting: Blue Apple and ESS join forces to highlight importance of training

Bringing accredited training and publishing together for complete integration in corporate reporting

Comprehensive IIRC accredited training courses associated with corporate and integrated reporting;



Report writing;



Peer review of reports;



Formal external assurance of reports;



Assistance in the drafting of reports;



Complete publishing, design and layout of print and digital reports; and



Printing and delivery.

The context of integrated reporting;



Conceptual introduction to integrated reporting;



The objectives and structure of the <IR> Framework;



The Guiding Principles for integrated reporting;



The Content Elements of an integrated report;



The link between the <IR> Framework and the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards;



Designing an integrated reporting process;



What is expected from a good integrated report; and



Examples of integrated reports.

It's not enough anymore to just have a well-designed integrated report. Award-winning annual and integrated reporting publishers Blue Apple have teamed up with consultants Environmental & Sustainability Solutions (ESS) to help companies and organisations produce reports that not only tick the boxes, but tell the holistic story in a comprehensive and truly integrated way.Reporting in this way is all about sharing how your organisation has created value over time, and the process of compiling your report is often an overwhelming task. To ensure cohesion, purpose and compliance, we can now, through this collaboration, offer our clients the complete service of:"A thorough understanding of true integrated thinking and how it affects your business is crucial in producing a successful report," says Blue Apple's Gerry Greyling. "We are often tasked with reports that have very little structure and no clear direction. We are excited about making these courses available to our clients through our collaboration with ESS to help them see the bigger picture."All courses are currently being conducted online and cover in detail:Says ESS co-founder and director Dr Maryna Möhr: "The current Covid-19 pandemic calls attention to the fact that organisations have to focus on more than just financials - they have to emphasise and report on the value the organisation is adding to all its capitals, including natural, social and human capitals."For more information about integrated reporting publishing or accredited training click