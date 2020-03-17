What makes your integrated report integrated?

Annual reports are so last year.

Merely reporting on your numbers and how the business impacts its shareholders used to be pretty one-sided. Enter Integrated Reporting (IR). While IR has been around since 2002 when a Danish CEO of Novozymes decided to report on the integrated financial, environmental, social and economic significance of his business, some people still wince at the thought of doing their business justice through this important document.



For a few years, the early adopters didn't have a clear framework until the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) decided on some guidelines in 2013. These are based on three pillars on which to build your framework around:



The Capitals



The Capitals are basically six collections of value that are increased, decreased, or transformed through the activities of the organisation:

Financial



Manufactured



Intellectual



Human



Social and relationship



Natural

Guiding Principles



These represent the foundational concepts for preparing an integrated report:

Strategic focus and future orientation



Connectivity of information



Stakeholder relationships



Materiality



Conciseness



Reliability and completeness



Consistency and comparability

Content Elements



Each of the following elements contain a question that an organisation should answer, followed by recommended disclosures:

Organisational overview and external environment



Governance



Business model



Risks and opportunities



Strategy and resource allocation



Performance



Outlook



Basis of preparation and presentation

Understanding the pillars



Over the next few weeks, we will be unpacking the three pillars to highlight what they mean practically for your business and how you can make sure that they support your strategy. Keep an eye out for our articles focussing on the Capitals, the Guiding Principles and the Content Elements.



Blue Apple has been publishing award-winning annual, sustainability and integrated reports for over 20 years and runs small workshops for clients or anyone who wish to know how to produce a successful report.



To receive help with your integrated, annual or sustainability report



