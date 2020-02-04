Publishing Company news South Africa

TPP appoints Susan Newham-Blake as managing director

Issued by: The Publishing Partnership
Leading content marketing agency The Publishing Partnership (TPP) has appointed Susan Newham-Blake as its managing director. Susan leads the business with long-time director and co-founder Mark Beare.
Susan Newham-Blake. Image credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Previously the company’s publishing director, Susan brings years of experience in client management and strategy in the content marketing industry.

A published author and editor, Susan adds a well-rounded finish to TPP’s top management to take the business forward.

In addition to spearheading some of the company’s biggest clients such as Clicks and the Edcon Group, Susan also provides strategic direction on the company’s in-house brands Private Edition and the online portal, BeautySouthAfrica.

“This new role comes at an exciting time in TPP’s history. The company has undergone huge change over the past few years and is stronger for it,” Susan says. “This is an exciting challenge at a time when businesses need to be more strategic, agile and creative than ever before. TPP has always had an exceptional culture and prioritised a high calibre of talented staff so I’m excited about its future.”

About TPP

TPP is a dynamic full-service content agency specialising in cross-platform content creation and management. With over 20 years of publishing experience, we know how best to connect with customers and influence their behaviour. We offer insightful strategy, excellence in delivery and fresh ideas that work.

Visit our website www.tppsa.co.za

