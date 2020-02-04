Publishing Company news South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizTrends2020

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism trends

More Articles
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Integrated reporting's got soul

Issued by: Blue Apple
Are you just ticking the boxes?
Where the good ol’ annual report was used to show off your performance, your profits (sometimes at any cost) and your way forward, integrated reporting is how you do it with heart. 

It’s mostly as a result of a conscious need for improvement of relationships between stakeholders, our surroundings and, of course, thanks to Dr Mervyn King, that we now have a more responsible way of showing how our companies are hoping to make the world a better place.

Unfortunately, many integrated reports become a tick-box exercise where recipes are followed to get it out of the inbox and, in the process, losing the biggest tick box of them all. Which is explaining how you are creating value over time.

For an integrated report to have heart it must tell a holistic story of the business. Guiding principles pave the way for the preparation, content and presentation, but are only that, a guide. It takes real skill and vision to give your company a personality that your stakeholder can identify with.

Integrated reporting needn't be a headache

Be the hero of the team, put your hand up and start here...

Issued by Blue Apple 26 Feb 2019


How to give your integrated report soul

Appoint a specialist editor
Susan from accounts may write one section and the Company Secretary may write another under duress. It will show and the connection will be lost.

Be critical of last year’s report
Ask the right questions, get it assessed independently and listen to the feedback. 

Have a theme
Not a vision, a theme. Something to hook your capitals, your story and your vision on.

Tell a story and keep it short
A good editor will see the bigger picture and take out what isn’t necessary. 

Make it outcome-based
It’s not all about the figures but how you’ve affected people. 

But the biggest factor that will help you connect with your stakeholder is true integration. When you can substantiate your position with real cohesion between capitals, the reason why you’re in business becomes the story and reporting becomes secondary.

"There has always been a symphony of these sources of value creation because of their interconnection and interdependency together with the relationships between the company and its stakeholders” – Dr Mervyn King.

Blue Apple runs Integrated Reporting workshops to help you through the process and have been designing, editing and project-managing reports for 20 years.

Blue Apple's press office

Blue Apple Blue Apple is a design agency based in Johannesburg. Design. Copywriting. Layout. Advertising. Publishing. Editing. Concepts. Communication. Print. E-mailers. Plain language. Interactive media. Web design. Translations. Photography. Newsletters. Annual Reports. Corporate Identities.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Related

Integrated reporting's got soul

Issued by Blue Apple

#DesignIndaba2020: Tech that reawakens awe - Studio Drift's kinetic installations
The case for loyalty programmes
What is shaping culture? | The New Religions

By Brett Rogers

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.