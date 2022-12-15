Eric Bonnet-Maes new CEO of LexisNexis (RELX Group) for Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa

Eric Bonnet-Maes joined LexisNexis France in 2007 as sales and operational marketing director before becoming chief operating officer from 2014. Since 2018, he led LexisNexis' Asia region, steering the development of Greater China, Japan, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia from Hong Kong.

"I am very honoured to take on this new role to support LexisNexis in the Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa region in its growth strategy. More than a LegalTech, LexisNexis brings unique legal intelligence to its clients on a daily basis thanks to some of the best and most comprehensive content recognised, combined with AI-enabled technologies and all the while benefiting from the resources of an international Group."

Eric began his career at HP, where he spent nearly 11 years and held various sales and marketing roles across multiple divisions before becoming a member of the HP France Management Committee. He was then a member of the management team of SVP (telephone management consulting) and Europarts (IT distribution). Eric Bonnet-Maes is an engineer from the UTC (Université de Technologie de Compiègne) and is a graduate of ESSEC Business School.

