Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sigma ConnectedOmni HR ConsultingPula Capital PartnersFuture Fit AcademyPneteStudyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

HR & Management Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

HR & Management jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Sigma Connected South Africa on track for 1,000 job creation target

17 Feb 2023
Issued by: Sigma Connected
South African business outsourcing company Sigma Connected has announced it has already created hundreds of new jobs as part of its pledge to create 1,000 roles across the country by 2025.
Back row: David Neale, Clayton Durand, Almeroe Snyman, Justus Fourie, Richard Anderson. Front row: Nicole Werner, Aeysha Coetzee, Candice Oliver and Nompumelelo Nyawo.
Back row: David Neale, Clayton Durand, Almeroe Snyman, Justus Fourie, Richard Anderson. Front row: Nicole Werner, Aeysha Coetzee, Candice Oliver and Nompumelelo Nyawo.

The company, which offers customer contact services to the South African financial services, education, telecommunications, insurance, hospitality, and retail sectors, has already created and filled 500 new vacancies over the past six months at its offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Over 100 of the new roles have been created through Impact Sourcing, which provides employment opportunities for high potential but disadvantaged people across several communities.

David Neale, managing director of Sigma Connected South Africa said: “To create 500 jobs in only six months is fantastic news and I am delighted to bring so many people to Sigma Connected South Africa from a variety of different industries and backgrounds.

“It has been well publicised that we want to create 1,000 new jobs in three years but to reach the halfway point in just six months proves that more and more South African businesses are turning to outsourcing as they see the benefits in partnering with us. Testament to this is the two new clients we welcomed in our Mitchells Plain site during the last quarter of the year.”

“We are creating new roles across Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town in the coming months as we look to bring even more great people into the business.

“We would like to thank the seven new partnerships and the growth from existing clients that continue to trust us with their brands, those partnerships have ultimately led to the creation of so many new careers and opportunities. It’s a hugely exciting time for us as we continue to create an exceptional reputation across several sectors in South Africa.”

Sigma Connected South Africa, part of the Sigma Connected Group, launched in July 2022 to solely serve the domestic market. Its headquarters are in the Cape Town suburb of Woodstock.

The company won the Jobs Creation Award in the 2022 Top Empowerment Awards, and was recognised as a finalist for the Best Domestic Contact Centre Award at the CCMG Awards and Top Emerging BPO at the Annual Bpesa Awards.

NextOptions
Sigma Connected
We specialise in providing outsourced customer contact to retail, government, finance, utilities and telecoms sectors.
Read more: David Neale, Sigma Connected South Africa

Related

Sigma Connected wins South African 'Jobs Creation Award' in recognition of community commitment
Sigma ConnectedSigma Connected wins South African 'Jobs Creation Award' in recognition of community commitment3 Oct 2022
Sigma Connected and Shadow Careers open Mitchells Plain contact centre and training facility to tackle youth unemployment
Sigma ConnectedSigma Connected and Shadow Careers open Mitchells Plain contact centre and training facility to tackle youth unemployment14 Jul 2022
National Youth Day audience with president as Sigma Connected is hailed for tackling unemployment
Sigma ConnectedNational Youth Day audience with president as Sigma Connected is hailed for tackling unemployment24 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz