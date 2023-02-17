Sigma Connected South Africa on track for 1,000 job creation target

South African business outsourcing company Sigma Connected has announced it has already created hundreds of new jobs as part of its pledge to create 1,000 roles across the country by 2025.

Back row: David Neale, Clayton Durand, Almeroe Snyman, Justus Fourie, Richard Anderson. Front row: Nicole Werner, Aeysha Coetzee, Candice Oliver and Nompumelelo Nyawo.

The company, which offers customer contact services to the South African financial services, education, telecommunications, insurance, hospitality, and retail sectors, has already created and filled 500 new vacancies over the past six months at its offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Over 100 of the new roles have been created through Impact Sourcing, which provides employment opportunities for high potential but disadvantaged people across several communities.

David Neale, managing director of Sigma Connected South Africa said: “To create 500 jobs in only six months is fantastic news and I am delighted to bring so many people to Sigma Connected South Africa from a variety of different industries and backgrounds.

“It has been well publicised that we want to create 1,000 new jobs in three years but to reach the halfway point in just six months proves that more and more South African businesses are turning to outsourcing as they see the benefits in partnering with us. Testament to this is the two new clients we welcomed in our Mitchells Plain site during the last quarter of the year.”

“We are creating new roles across Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town in the coming months as we look to bring even more great people into the business.

“We would like to thank the seven new partnerships and the growth from existing clients that continue to trust us with their brands, those partnerships have ultimately led to the creation of so many new careers and opportunities. It’s a hugely exciting time for us as we continue to create an exceptional reputation across several sectors in South Africa.”

Sigma Connected South Africa, part of the Sigma Connected Group, launched in July 2022 to solely serve the domestic market. Its headquarters are in the Cape Town suburb of Woodstock.

The company won the Jobs Creation Award in the 2022 Top Empowerment Awards, and was recognised as a finalist for the Best Domestic Contact Centre Award at the CCMG Awards and Top Emerging BPO at the Annual Bpesa Awards.



