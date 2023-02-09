Industries

South Africa's leading manufacturing and automation shows move to the Gallagher Convention Centre

9 Feb 2023
Issued by: RX Africa
The Gallagher Convention Centre, situated in Midrand, Gauteng, has been announced as the new venue for the 12th Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF), co-located with the inaugural Future Manufacturing Africa Trade Fair and Summit (FMA) for 2023.
Running from 9-11 May 2023, these events will showcase the latest in automation, manufacturing and technology and bring together leading public and private stakeholders, successful entrepreneurs, and small businesses, to drive industry development and growth.

RX Africa, the award-winning organisers behind both events, considered the geographic location of most of their previous visitors and exhibitors and decided that the Gallagher Convention Centre would be best suited for the substantial content involved in the shows and has great proximity for attendees coming from Pretoria and further afield.

“It’s important for us to be central to our loyal partners and supporters and it’s also an exciting new chapter. Gallagher Convention Centre offers exceptional space with flexible options and an emphasis on long-term relationships,” says Philip Woods, events director: business and technology at RX Africa.

“As the new home for AATF and now FMA, the Gallagher Convention Centre is a great venue for the foot traffic we’re expecting. Technology and innovation are shaping the way we do almost all things. With an abundance of opportunities, these shows offer a window to the future, featuring the finest products and suppliers.”

Growth of manufacturing in Africa is outpacing global statistics, with business to-business spend on manufacturing in Africa estimated to reach over $666,3bn by 2030. This impressive figure is $200bn more than it was in 2015. “The leading players in manufacturing on the African continent will be represented at the shows this year,” adds Woods.

New product categories and show innovations to be revealed at AATF2023

This year’s theme ‘For Africa from Africa’ covers all things automation and technology, from the fundamental transformation of the electricity sector to the future of water supply, along with placing Africa at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and bridging the gap between manufacturing and the transport sector.

FMA2023 aims to connect businesses across the continent

The only trade show in Africa focusing on the full manufacturing value chain for the African continent, FMA2023 serves as a platform for companies to introduce new innovations to strategic decision makers from Africa.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors and exhibitors to both shows. Expect a fresh feel in our new venue, with access to the latest trends and the chance to form profitable business partnerships,” concludes Woods.

To register, click here. For more information, visit https://www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com/en-gb.html and https://www.futuremanufacturingafrica.africa.

RX Africa
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

