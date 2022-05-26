RX Africa announces Africa Automation and Technology Fair 2023 collocate

Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) brought to you by RX Africa is excited to announce that the 2023 edition will be the host of the co-located launch event Future manufacturing Africa (FMA) Trade Fair and Summit 2023. FMA 2023 aims to exchange valuable industry expertise to increase investment prospects in the African continent's manufacturing sector. The collocation is an effective way to introduce the inaugural FMA 2023 while expanding on insights, the competitiveness of markets across various sectors for fruitful investment and sustainability.

African Hosted Buyer Programme



one-on-one meetings with Hosted Buyers



African Hosted Buyer Lounge



VIP Programme & VIP Lounge

Technology Demo Zone



Technology Demo Zone Automation Technology Experience



Business Connection Zone



Visitor Guided Tours



CPD Accredited Workshops

Tuesday | 9 May 2023 | 09h00 – 16h00



Wednesday | 10 May 2023 |09h00 – 16h00



Thursday | 11 May 2023 | 09h00 – 16h00 For further details on how to get involved and invested, please visit our website at www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com.





About RX Africa:



RX Africa’s experience is designed to enrich the experience of your event. We are the perfect partner for any event, big or small - from a business conference or a networking event to an educational symposium. RX Africa is the best vendor to work with because we know what it takes to provide a memorable experience.



Immerse yourself in all things agile and innovative by joining us at the industrial automation technology fair. Showcase your products and services today. Follow AATF_2023 and African Automation Technology Fair on social media.



For more information:

Evashnee Naidu

GM: Marketing: Press and Relations

The launch of FMA 2023 will contribute a distinguished factor to the event, bringing a new sector of audience to AATF.In attendance across the two events will be over 5000 visitors, several feature areas, over 200 exhibitors over the three days.AATF2023 also introduces technology alongside industrial automation. The event will include:RX Africa, through AATF, connects business and various stakeholders with the latest industry innovations and global patterns in the automation and technology industry. For 2023, AATF has additional product categories and new show innovations centralised around the development of automation technology.AATF2023 aims to take key stakeholders through the advance market-related innovations and mega-trends while transferring key insights on progressive and effective transformation in the technology and automation industry. The key extension is to mobilise opportunities within the industrial automation space and create a conducive environment for stakeholders to build sustainable solutions for African markets. RX Africa is providing a conduit that facilitates the connection between quality decision-makers, business leaders and government, amongst other patrons across various sectors.By attending AATF2023, one can gain access to agile, advanced and innovative products and solutions within the African continent in an environment that offers comprehensive and Maruapula Brand RX Africa: AATF 2023 press release focused industrial automation technology platforms in Africa. Stakeholders are introduced to systematic value chain solutions that raise acuteness around the introduction of technology in their businesses. Being a participant and launching your new products and services at the fair will afford your business and solutions unprecedented brand awareness and exposure to prime networks in various sectors.To bring a valuable and impactful experience, AATF2023 works with industry associations and other partners to elevate the exhibitions and conferences. The trusted entities working with RX Africa for the fair are Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Measurement and Control (SAIMC), the SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council. The main media partner for the fair is Technews Publishing.Join us in the business of building businesses at the African manufacturing trade fair and summit. Be part of an experience that is increasing Africa's value chain in the manufacturing sector.AATF will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec), South Africa from 2023.The event will taking place 9-11 May 2023Time: