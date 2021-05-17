Cotton On throws its weight behind Unicef vaccine distribution efforts

Fashion retailer Cotton On Group has launched a one-year global partnership with Unicef to help deliver 1 million Covid-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable.

100% of proceeds from the sale of Cotton On Foundation products will go towards delivering 1 million vaccine doses.

In-store and online campaign

The retail group claims to be the first global retailer to support social welfare agency in delivering the vaccine. Unicef is the world’s largest children’s organisation, working in some of the world’s toughest and most impoverished places to provide humanitarian and developmental aid.The Cotton On-Unicef campaign kicks off in stores and online today, 17 May, with 100% of proceeds from the sale of Cotton On Foundation products going towards delivering 1 million vaccine doses. Funds raised will support the delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations as part of the Covax response, and diagnostic tests and treatments.“This unprecedented time needs to be matched with unprecedented support and action. Thanks to the generous support of the Cotton On Group, we can make a positive impact where it’s needed most; because Covid-19 isn’t over for anyone, until it’s over for everyone,” said Henrietta Fore, executive director of Unicef.Since 2007, in partnership with its team members and customers, the Cotton On Group has raised over R1,3bn through the Cotton On Foundation, to deliver quality education around the globe.“Through our Foundation’s unique fundraising model, we have supported vulnerable communities for the past 13 years. The impact of this pandemic has been felt right across the world and we’re proud to be part of the solution by helping communities get back on their feet,” said Cotton On Group CEO, Peter Johnson.