CSI News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Dis-chem prepped for vaccination roll-out with 32 sites secured
    Dis-Chem Pharmacies has confirmed its readiness for Covid-19 vaccination roll-out. "We are well-positioned to commence with the vaccination roll-out aligned to government timelines, and we have prepared our teams to work at full capacity if supply from government is consistent," says CEO Ivan Saltzman.
  • Construction of R500m Boardwalk Mall under way in Gqeberha
    Construction has officially commenced on the Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha. The first phase is set to be completed and launched on 9 December 2021. The official opening, which marks the second phase's completion, is scheduled for 22 September 2022.
  • The evolution of Gagasi FM and Heart FM
    And you thought 2020 was one heck of a year! 2021 brings winds of change as Gagasi FM and Heart FM will be launching their own media solutions company under holding company MRC Media effective from 1 July 2021. The stations will utilise Mediamark as its sales house until 30 June 2021. Issued by Mediamark
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Cotton On throws its weight behind Unicef vaccine distribution efforts

17 May 2021
Fashion retailer Cotton On Group has launched a one-year global partnership with Unicef to help deliver 1 million Covid-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable.

100% of proceeds from the sale of Cotton On Foundation products will go towards delivering 1 million vaccine doses.

The retail group claims to be the first global retailer to support social welfare agency in delivering the vaccine. Unicef is the world’s largest children’s organisation, working in some of the world’s toughest and most impoverished places to provide humanitarian and developmental aid.

In-store and online campaign


The Cotton On-Unicef campaign kicks off in stores and online today, 17 May, with 100% of proceeds from the sale of Cotton On Foundation products going towards delivering 1 million vaccine doses. Funds raised will support the delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations as part of the Covax response, and diagnostic tests and treatments.

“This unprecedented time needs to be matched with unprecedented support and action. Thanks to the generous support of the Cotton On Group, we can make a positive impact where it’s needed most; because Covid-19 isn’t over for anyone, until it’s over for everyone,” said Henrietta Fore, executive director of Unicef.

Cotton On Group backs quality education in South Africa

If you've purchased a Foundation product sold near the till point of a Cotton On Group store, you've contributed to raising the equivalent of R1bn for educational projects...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 15 Nov 2019


Since 2007, in partnership with its team members and customers, the Cotton On Group has raised over R1,3bn through the Cotton On Foundation, to deliver quality education around the globe.

“Through our Foundation’s unique fundraising model, we have supported vulnerable communities for the past 13 years. The impact of this pandemic has been felt right across the world and we’re proud to be part of the solution by helping communities get back on their feet,” said Cotton On Group CEO, Peter Johnson.
Comment

Read more: Cotton On Group, Cotton On Foundation, Covid-19 vaccine

Related

Clicks confirms 47 vaccination sites, 520 more pending approval3 hours ago
Bonitas15 facts about the Covid vaccine11 May 2021
Over 100 countries back Trips waiver on Covid-19 vaccines7 May 2021
US supports waiver of Covid-19 vaccine IP restrictions6 May 2021
Will vaccines spur the business travel sector's recovery? Here are 5 things to consider5 May 2021
Pfizer vaccine hits SA shores3 May 2021
SA to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout26 Apr 2021
Vodacom partners with African Union Development Agency for vaccine rollout12 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz