Cotton On throws its weight behind Unicef vaccine distribution efforts

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has confirmed its readiness for Covid-19 vaccination roll-out. "We are well-positioned to commence with the vaccination roll-out aligned to government timelines, and we have prepared our teams to work at full capacity if supply from government is consistent," says CEO Ivan Saltzman.
Construction has officially commenced on the Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha. The first phase is set to be completed and launched on 9 December 2021. The official opening, which marks the second phase's completion, is scheduled for 22 September 2022.
And you thought 2020 was one heck of a year! 2021 brings winds of change as Gagasi FM and Heart FM will be launching their own media solutions company under holding company MRC Media effective from 1 July 2021. The stations will utilise Mediamark as its sales house until 30 June 2021.Issued by Mediamark
Fashion retailer Cotton On Group has launched a one-year global partnership with Unicef to help deliver 1 million Covid-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable.
100% of proceeds from the sale of Cotton On Foundation products will go towards delivering 1 million vaccine doses.
The retail group claims to be the first global retailer to support social welfare agency in delivering the vaccine. Unicef is the world’s largest children’s organisation, working in some of the world’s toughest and most impoverished places to provide humanitarian and developmental aid.
In-store and online campaign
The Cotton On-Unicef campaign kicks off in stores and online today, 17 May, with 100% of proceeds from the sale of Cotton On Foundation products going towards delivering 1 million vaccine doses. Funds raised will support the delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations as part of the Covax response, and diagnostic tests and treatments.
“This unprecedented time needs to be matched with unprecedented support and action. Thanks to the generous support of the Cotton On Group, we can make a positive impact where it’s needed most; because Covid-19 isn’t over for anyone, until it’s over for everyone,” said Henrietta Fore, executive director of Unicef.
Since 2007, in partnership with its team members and customers, the Cotton On Group has raised over R1,3bn through the Cotton On Foundation, to deliver quality education around the globe.
“Through our Foundation’s unique fundraising model, we have supported vulnerable communities for the past 13 years. The impact of this pandemic has been felt right across the world and we’re proud to be part of the solution by helping communities get back on their feet,” said Cotton On Group CEO, Peter Johnson.
