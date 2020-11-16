TFG commits to keeping learners safe in schools with 300,000 nationwide face mask donation

TFG Foundation has announced a donation of 300,000 face masks to vulnerable learners across the nation recently. Together with the Department of Education (DoE) and Gift of the Givers, the leading retailer will be distributing face masks to primary schools that are most in need nationally.
Joining forces to keep learners safe in schools (left to right): Western Cape Educational Department’s (WCED) Institutional Management and Governance Planning representative, William Janjies; Caradale Primary School Principal Ezra Carelse; TFG CFO Bongiwe Ntuli; Gift of the Givers' Rashied Prince; TFG head of sustainability, Nyarai Pfende and TFG head of business optimisation, James Wilkinson
“2020 has been a year of profound global change as the Covid-19 pandemic creates unprecedented uncertainty placing tremendous strain on communities, especially the educational progress of our young people. As learners returned back to their classrooms, we felt compelled to lend a helping hand. The face mask project was birthed out of a desire to ensure the safety of our learners during the pandemic,” said Deidré Vrede, CSI consultant at TFG.
In April, the group’s local factories TFG Prestige Maitland and TFG Prestige Caledon answered the call to make PPE more readily available by designing and manufacturing quality-tested reusable masks.
To ensure the masks met the required standards, TFG partnered with a leading university and an advanced textile manufacturer. These specially designed masks scored four out of four for barrier protection.
Commenting at the launch of the initiative at Caradale Primary in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) Institutional Management and Governance Planning representative, William Janjies said: “The WCED is very appreciative of this donation by TFG. While we have, as a provincial department, distributed two face masks to every learner in the province, we are grateful that these can supplement additional requirements to our most vulnerable learners. The safety of our learners, educators and staff is important to us and therefore any additional PPE that can contribute to making our schools a safer learning environment is welcomed.”
TFG CFO Bongiwe Ntuli and hands over face masks to Caradale Primary School Principal Ezra Carelse and Western Cape Educational Department’s (WCED) Institutional Management and Governance Planning representative, William Janjies
TFG is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This face mask initiative is one of several group projects that support Goal 12, Responsible Consumption and Production. Responding to the pandemic and giving back to communities through utilising its resources is a societal obligation TFG is committed to meeting.
