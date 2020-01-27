Bursaries from TFG make dreams come true

Two young minds can now focus on their studies thanks to all-inclusive bursaries from TFG.

Lwando Maciti from The University of the Western Cape (UWC) has received the TFG Elliot Osrin bursary while Kgalalelo Phelane has received the ‘Your Fashion Future’ bursary and can now attend high-profile fashion school FEDISA. The students will be able to focus on their studies without worrying about the financial burden while they work towards their dreams.



Deidre Vrede, CSI consultant at TFG says, “By providing access to quality education we aim to not only empower one person, but rather a family and community.”



Each candidate will receive a life-changing bursary covering tuition fees and textbooks, accommodation, a monthly allowance, cellphone, laptop and food allowance.



“We also offer one-on-one support and the opportunity to work at TFG, one of the biggest retailers in Africa, once the students qualify. This forms part of our talent pipeline that embraces graduates and eases them into the transition from student to employee,” says Brett Makepeace, Talent Acquisition Services Manager at TFG.



To date, TFG has invested over R600m on training and education initiatives and will continue to offer opportunities to the youth of South Africa.



The messages from both candidates were identical – “Thank you so much TFG for this opportunity, I can now focus on my studies and not worry about the fees.”









