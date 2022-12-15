Start your journey to great skin now

Glowing skin is always in

Glow is situated in Kyalami Corner Shopping Centre, opposite Woolworths at the main entrance to make access easy and convenient.

We strive to provide absolute quality treatments and only have the friendliest and best qualified therapists. We offer all skin, nail, brow and body treatments to keep you Glowing.

Skin treatments

Our skin treatments are what takes us to the next level. A combination of a luxurious facial with the powerful results of glowing healthy skin. We use an array of professional products to achieve desired results.

Aesthetic treatments

Non-surgical procedures done by advanced skin therapists, designed to combat signs of ageing, rejuvenate and refresh skin.

Permanent make up

A cosmetic technique which employs permanent pigment into the dermis of the skin to resemble the look of make up to enhance the appearance of eyeliner & eyebrows.

Grooming

A variety of lashes, tinting, waxing and IPL laser treatments to keep your skin and body looking good whilst enhancing the feel-good factor.

Hands and feet

We have it all! Our popular Glow Manicures and pedicures are hands down one of our most spoken about treatments. Relax and enjoy our pedi lounge with well-deserved me time.

Body treatments

The ultimate relaxation to drift off into another world by experiencing one of our amazing massages.

Marne and Candice combined have many years of experience in the skin industry. They share a passion for glowing skin and thrive on their personal relationships with clients.

The vision they share is to find balance between result driven treatments and the feel-good factor of ultimate relaxation. Together they have a goal to uplift and empower their employees to the best of their abilities. So, we are pleased to welcome you to our Glow.

