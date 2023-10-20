Industries

Mental health Company news South Africa

The Fix Mental Health Awareness panel discussion: Being your authentic self

20 Oct 2023
Issued by: TFG (The Foschini Group)
The Foschini Group (TFG's) leading youth brand, The Fix held one of the most necessary and needed conversations on mental health. October signals mental health awareness and the brand has been driving mental health awareness over the past five years through their social media platforms. The brand continued these conversations this year, in a more engaging platform - instore panel discussion. Some of the work The Fix does in contributing to their corporate social investment (CSI) aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals' (UNSDG) mandate, driven by The Fix brand's purpose which is #Dowhatsright.
The Fix Mental Health Awareness panel discussion: Being your authentic self

The instore panel discussion centres on the societal pressures that contribute to mental health issues amongst youth and everyone at a broader South African landscape. The approach is to have an intergenerational perspective on the conversation title “Being your authentic self and perfectly imperfect” narrative.

The contributors to this topical mental health series include Pabi Mbedzi, human rights activist, Palesa Tembe, public figure and TV presenter, Nina Hastie, comedian and mental health activist, Ursula Mariani, conversation curator, Anele Siswana, registered clinical psychologist and radio personality, Pearl Ntshehi, PlayYourPart ambassador and Miss SA Top 10 ‘22. as well as Nia Brown, radio host. The strategic selection criteria of these contributors is to align with what interests and inspires The Fix customers and emphasise the importance of being your authentic self and being perfectly imperfect, in the challenges one faces in everyday lives.

The Fix Mental Health Awareness panel discussion: Being your authentic self
The Fix Mental Health Awareness panel discussion: Being your authentic self

One in six South Africans suffer from anxiety, depression or substance abuse. As a brand, the focus is not just about helping youth slay the hottest fashion at great value but also about #dowhatsright. Mental health is a topic that’s still stigmatised and The Fix is working on creating awareness to people, know how common it is, where and how one can get help. This initiative is about helping each other by talking, sharing experiences, solutions and building the nation positively and forward.

The Fix’s intent with this conversation is to destigmatise, provide resources, and shine a light to someone who might be going through a tough time in their lives. The panel discussion will be streaming live from 6.30pm on The Fix Instagram page, don’t forget to tune in.

For more information about The Fix, visit the website, or head to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

TFG (The Foschini Group)
TFG (The Foschini Group)'s vision is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing our international footprint. TFG houses our 31 leading retail brands with over 4 300 outlets.
The Foschini Group, Nina Hastie, Palesa Tembe, Anele Siswana, Nia Brown, The Fix

